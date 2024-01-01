Summary: DO NOT MISS THIS WEEK’S SHOW! Sometimes I blow my own mind and this one is a frigging masterpiece! This is a rerun of a pre-election show we aired in 2016 and I have yet to hear anyone else better encapsulate the absurdist reality into which our election cycle has descended. And now, eight years later, the style is new but the play is pretty much exactly the same.



This week the Thunderbolt waxes nostalgic and takes a look at some of the major political candidates from back in the day — and manages to do so without vomiting! Listen with due care…