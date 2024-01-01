The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Thunderbolt
Animal Farm*
Dana
 Dana
Dancing Angel Media
Oct. 24, 2024, midnight
DO NOT MISS THIS WEEK’S SHOW! Sometimes I blow my own mind and this one is a frigging masterpiece! This is a rerun of a pre-election show we aired in 2016 and I have yet to hear anyone else better encapsulate the absurdist reality into which our election cycle has descended. And now, eight years later, the style is new but the play is pretty much exactly the same.

This week the Thunderbolt waxes nostalgic and takes a look at some of the major political candidates from back in the day — and manages to do so without vomiting! Listen with due care…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

TBR 241025 - Animal Farm* Download Program Podcast
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
