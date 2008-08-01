James Ketchum, M.D.— "Non-Lethal Chemical Warfare to Make You Sit Down and Laugh"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: James Ketchum, M.D. & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 24, 2024, midnight

Summary: Non-lethal chemical warfare may be an oxymoron to some, but it was actually the goal of a U.S. Army research program in the 1960s and 70s at Edgewood Arsenal, an army arsenal in Maryland. The research goal was to find incapacitating non-lethal chemical weapons that would cause the enemy to lie down, smile and laugh. The research team was lead by a then colonel in the U.S. Army, psychiatrist Dr. James S. Ketchum. The team attempted to determine if LSD, cannabis, or belladonna could achieve the goal. Dr. Ketchum, the author of “Chemical Warfare: Secrets Almost Forgotten,” visited the studios of Radio Curious on August 1, 2008. We began our interview when I asked what originally drew him to participate in the project at Edgewood Arsenal.



The books he recommends are “Pihkal: A Chemical Love Story” and “Tihkal: The Continuation,” by Alexander and Ann Shulgin.



Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer



