Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 24, 2024, midnight


Sade, “Cherish the Day (Live)”
from Bring Me Home: Live 2011
RCA Records Label - 2012

Sade, “In Another Time (Live)”
from Bring Me Home: Live 2011
RCA Records Label - 2012

Nilüfer Yanya, “Ready for Sun (touch)”
from My Method Actor
Ninja Tune - 2024

Skinshape, “Lady Sun (feat. Hollie Cook)”
from Lady Sun (feat. Hollie Cook) - Single
Lewis Recordings - 2024

The Edge of Daybreak, “Eyes of Love”
from Eyes of Love
Numero Group - 2015

The Tenors, “Weather Report”
from The Ultimate Collection, Vol. 1
Treasure Isle Records - 2010

The Heptones, “Why Must I?”
from Fattie Fattie
Studio One - 1967

Say She She, “I Believe In Miracles”
from I Believe In Miracles / C'est Si Bon - Single
Karma Chief Records - 2024

MC Lyte, “Change Your Ways (feat. Stevie Wonder & Common)”
from 1 of 1
My Block Inc. - 2024

Leon Thomas, “I USED TO (feat. Baby Rose)”
from MUTT
EZMNY Records/Motown Records - 2024

India Shawn, “There Must Be a God”
from There Must Be a God (From "She Taught Love") - Single
VANTA Music/VANTA Records - 2024

Trouble Funk, “Don't Touch That Stereo”
from Trouble Funk 35th Anniversary Live Set 2
TWF Music - 2014

Leo Graham, “News Flash”
from News Flash
Black Ark

The Willows, “Send Another Moses”
from Afrikan Blood
Studio One - 2021

U Roy, “The Higher The Mountain”
from Keep on coming through the door
Trojan

Burning Spear, “Zion Higher”
from Burning Spear At Studio One
Soul Jazz Records - 2003

Baba Brooks, “Bank To Bank”
from Shank - I - Sheck
Unknown

The Abyssinians, “Declaration of Rights”
from Satta Massagana
Heartbeat - 1993

Gregory Isaacs, “Babylon Too Rough”
from Reggae Anthology: Joe Gibbs - Scorchers from the Mighty Two
VP Records - 2008

Barrington Levy, “Looking My Love”
from In Dub - The Lost Mixes of King Tubby
unknown

Revolutionaries, “Whip Them Dub”
from Earthquake
Clocktower

Harrie Mudie & King Tubby, “Planet Dub”
from In Dub Conference Vol 2
unknown

Niney the Observer, “Kingsgate Version”
from Sledgehammer Dub
Greensleeves - 2009

Blockhead, “Dolphin Lundgren”
from Mortality Is Lit!
Future Archive Recordings - 2024

DJ Shadow, “Drone Warfare (feat. Nas & Pharoahe Monch)”
from Our Pathetic Age
Mass Appeal - 2019

DJ Shadow, “The Sideshow (feat. Ernie Fresh)”
from The Mountain Will Fall
Mass Appeal Records - 2016

DJ Shadow & Little Dragon, “Scale It Back”
from Reconstructed: The Best of DJ Shadow (Deluxe Edition)
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2012

Metallica, “The Thing That Should Not Be”
from Master of Puppets (Remastered)
Blackened Recordings - 1986

John Caroll Kirby, “Mates”
from Blowout
Stones Throw Records

KNOWER, “Nightmare”
from Knower Forever
KNOWER - 2023

02:00:10 1 Oct. 20, 2024
wrir studios
