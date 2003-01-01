Notes:



Sade, “Cherish the Day (Live)”

from Bring Me Home: Live 2011

RCA Records Label - 2012



Sade, “In Another Time (Live)”

from Bring Me Home: Live 2011

RCA Records Label - 2012



Nilüfer Yanya, “Ready for Sun (touch)”

from My Method Actor

Ninja Tune - 2024



Skinshape, “Lady Sun (feat. Hollie Cook)”

from Lady Sun (feat. Hollie Cook) - Single

Lewis Recordings - 2024



The Edge of Daybreak, “Eyes of Love”

from Eyes of Love

Numero Group - 2015



The Tenors, “Weather Report”

from The Ultimate Collection, Vol. 1

Treasure Isle Records - 2010



The Heptones, “Why Must I?”

from Fattie Fattie

Studio One - 1967



Say She She, “I Believe In Miracles”

from I Believe In Miracles / C'est Si Bon - Single

Karma Chief Records - 2024



MC Lyte, “Change Your Ways (feat. Stevie Wonder & Common)”

from 1 of 1

My Block Inc. - 2024



Leon Thomas, “I USED TO (feat. Baby Rose)”

from MUTT

EZMNY Records/Motown Records - 2024



India Shawn, “There Must Be a God”

from There Must Be a God (From "She Taught Love") - Single

VANTA Music/VANTA Records - 2024



Trouble Funk, “Don't Touch That Stereo”

from Trouble Funk 35th Anniversary Live Set 2

TWF Music - 2014



Leo Graham, “News Flash”

from News Flash

Black Ark



The Willows, “Send Another Moses”

from Afrikan Blood

Studio One - 2021



U Roy, “The Higher The Mountain”

from Keep on coming through the door

Trojan



Burning Spear, “Zion Higher”

from Burning Spear At Studio One

Soul Jazz Records - 2003



Baba Brooks, “Bank To Bank”

from Shank - I - Sheck

Unknown



The Abyssinians, “Declaration of Rights”

from Satta Massagana

Heartbeat - 1993



Gregory Isaacs, “Babylon Too Rough”

from Reggae Anthology: Joe Gibbs - Scorchers from the Mighty Two

VP Records - 2008



Barrington Levy, “Looking My Love”

from In Dub - The Lost Mixes of King Tubby

unknown



Revolutionaries, “Whip Them Dub”

from Earthquake

Clocktower



Harrie Mudie & King Tubby, “Planet Dub”

from In Dub Conference Vol 2

unknown



Niney the Observer, “Kingsgate Version”

from Sledgehammer Dub

Greensleeves - 2009



Blockhead, “Dolphin Lundgren”

from Mortality Is Lit!

Future Archive Recordings - 2024



DJ Shadow, “Drone Warfare (feat. Nas & Pharoahe Monch)”

from Our Pathetic Age

Mass Appeal - 2019



DJ Shadow, “The Sideshow (feat. Ernie Fresh)”

from The Mountain Will Fall

Mass Appeal Records - 2016



DJ Shadow & Little Dragon, “Scale It Back”

from Reconstructed: The Best of DJ Shadow (Deluxe Edition)

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2012



Metallica, “The Thing That Should Not Be”

from Master of Puppets (Remastered)

Blackened Recordings - 1986



John Caroll Kirby, “Mates”

from Blowout

Stones Throw Records



KNOWER, “Nightmare”

from Knower Forever

KNOWER - 2023

