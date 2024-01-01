Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, we take another look at illegal actions in the Middle East and try to assess ways to resolve the situation justly and peacefully in a seemingly complex and challenging world. In our first half hour we speak with Michael Lynk, a Canadian professor of Law and Former Special Rapporteur on Human rights in the Occupied Palestine territories about some of the pressing difficulties in arriving at a satisfactory legal solution. And in our second half hour we hear from Michel Chossudovsky of the centre for research on globalization and Global Research editor about how the focus of much of the peace movement is too much on Israel and not enough on the architects of Israel’s actions located in Washington DC.