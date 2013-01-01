Sonic Café with Supertramp from 1975’s Crisis? What Crisis? album, so ahh, how you doin’ any way? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 407. This time the Sonic Café takes a musical journey through 59 years. We’ll spin tunes from Gov’t Mule, Mark Knopfler, Joe Jackson off his 2019, Fool album… a great instrumental track from Afterlife and many more, including a leap back to 1964 in the Sonic Café time machine for Needles and Pins from the Searchers, around the bottom of the hour. We’ll also bring you another in our series of real actors reading social media reviews, with ahh few of our comments thrown in for fun. This time a Yelp review of Chucky E. Cheese, all that plus comedian Don McEnery tells us about a mattress that promises to take you to the next level of sleep, plus some other neat stuff. So kick back and join us for another hour of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s The Strokes from 2020, this is Bad Decisions, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Sister Moonshine Artist: Supertramp LP: Crisis? What Crisis? Yr: 1975 Song 2: Bad Decisions Artist: The Strokes LP: The New Abnormal Yr: 2020 Song 3: What Is The Next Level Of Sleep? Artist: Don McEnery LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: Song 4: World Boss Artist: Gov't Mule LP: Shout! [Disc 1] Yr. 2013 Song 5: Floating Away Artist: Mark Knopfler LP: Down The Road Wherever Yr: 2018 Song 6: Chuck E Cheese Artist: Real Actors Read YELP Reviews LP: Yr: 2023 Song 7: Fabulously Absolute Artist: Joe Jackson LP: Fool Year: 2019 Song 8: La Nina Artist: Afterlife LP: Simplicity 2000 Yr: 2014 Song 9: Can't Take It No More Artist: Supersonic Blues Machine Feat. Walter Trout LP: West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco Yr: 2016 Song 10: Needles And Pins Artist: The Searchers LP: British Invasion Gold [Disc 1] Yr: 1964 Song 11: We Will Become Sillhouettes (Matthew Dear Remix) Artist: The Postal Service LP: Give Up (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Disk 2] Yr: 2013 Song 12: Dr. Visits Change When You Get Older Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr: 2023 Song 13: I Miss Strangers Artist: Death Cab For Cutie LP: Asphalt Meadows Yr: 2022 Song 14: Black Mud Artist: The Black Keys LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition] Yr: 2021 Song 15: A New England Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong LP: No Fun Mondays Yr: 2020
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)