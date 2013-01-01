The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Next Level of Sleep
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Oct. 25, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with Supertramp from 1975’s Crisis? What Crisis? album, so ahh, how you doin’ any way? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 407. This time the Sonic Café takes a musical journey through 59 years. We’ll spin tunes from Gov’t Mule, Mark Knopfler, Joe Jackson off his 2019, Fool album… a great instrumental track from Afterlife and many more, including a leap back to 1964 in the Sonic Café time machine for Needles and Pins from the Searchers, around the bottom of the hour. We’ll also bring you another in our series of real actors reading social media reviews, with ahh few of our comments thrown in for fun. This time a Yelp review of Chucky E. Cheese, all that plus comedian Don McEnery tells us about a mattress that promises to take you to the next level of sleep, plus some other neat stuff. So kick back and join us for another hour of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s The Strokes from 2020, this is Bad Decisions, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Sister Moonshine
Artist: Supertramp
LP: Crisis? What Crisis?
Yr: 1975
Song 2: Bad Decisions
Artist: The Strokes
LP: The New Abnormal
Yr: 2020
Song 3: What Is The Next Level Of Sleep?
Artist: Don McEnery
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr:
Song 4: World Boss
Artist: Gov't Mule
LP: Shout! [Disc 1]
Yr. 2013
Song 5: Floating Away
Artist: Mark Knopfler
LP: Down The Road Wherever
Yr: 2018
Song 6: Chuck E Cheese
Artist: Real Actors Read YELP Reviews
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 7: Fabulously Absolute
Artist: Joe Jackson
LP: Fool
Year: 2019
Song 8: La Nina
Artist: Afterlife
LP: Simplicity 2000
Yr: 2014
Song 9: Can't Take It No More
Artist: Supersonic Blues Machine Feat. Walter Trout
LP: West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco
Yr: 2016
Song 10: Needles And Pins
Artist: The Searchers
LP: British Invasion Gold [Disc 1]
Yr: 1964
Song 11: We Will Become Sillhouettes (Matthew Dear Remix)
Artist: The Postal Service
LP: Give Up (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Disk 2]
Yr: 2013
Song 12: Dr. Visits Change When You Get Older
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 13: I Miss Strangers
Artist: Death Cab For Cutie
LP: Asphalt Meadows
Yr: 2022
Song 14: Black Mud
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition]
Yr: 2021
Song 15: A New England
Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong
LP: No Fun Mondays
Yr: 2020
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 25, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 