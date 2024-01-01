It's Backbeat's first spooky Hallowe'en show this week with songs of the supernatural and unknown to celebrate the scary season. We've got scary (or not-so-scary) movie music, Ken Tizzard tells us a ghost story, there's black cats, monsters, a troubling story about Johnny Horton and the weirdest record Chuck Berry ever made. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Wayne Raney - Jole Blon's Ghost 1948 The Clovers - That Old Black Magic 1958 The Diamonds - Batman, Wolfman, Frankenstein or Dracula 1959 The Five Blobs - The Blob 1958 Howlin' Wolf - I Ain't Superstitious 1961 The Deep River Boys - Lucky Black Cat 1954 Joe Williams - Voodoo Blues 1953 The Browns - Margo (the 9th of May) 1960 Ken Tizzard - My Father's Ghost 2023 The Checkers - Ghost of My Baby 1953 Johnny Horton - Lost Highway 1959 The Heavenly Gospel Singers - Oh Death 1937 The Five Jones Boys - Mr. Ghost Goes To Town 1937 Happy Wilson - The Haunted House Boogie 1951 Chuck Berry - Down Bound Train 1955 Bo Diddley - Bo Meets The Monster 1958 LaVern Baker - Voodoo, Voodoo 1961 Dick Dale & The Deltones - Ghost Rider In The Sky 1963