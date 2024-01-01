The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Oct. 27, 2024, midnight
It's Backbeat's first spooky Hallowe'en show this week with songs of the supernatural and unknown to celebrate the scary season. We've got scary (or not-so-scary) movie music, Ken Tizzard tells us a ghost story, there's black cats, monsters, a troubling story about Johnny Horton and the weirdest record Chuck Berry ever made.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Wayne Raney - Jole Blon's Ghost 1948
The Clovers - That Old Black Magic 1958
The Diamonds - Batman, Wolfman, Frankenstein or Dracula 1959
The Five Blobs - The Blob 1958
Howlin' Wolf - I Ain't Superstitious 1961
The Deep River Boys - Lucky Black Cat 1954
Joe Williams - Voodoo Blues 1953
The Browns - Margo (the 9th of May) 1960
Ken Tizzard - My Father's Ghost 2023
The Checkers - Ghost of My Baby 1953
Johnny Horton - Lost Highway 1959
The Heavenly Gospel Singers - Oh Death 1937
The Five Jones Boys - Mr. Ghost Goes To Town 1937
Happy Wilson - The Haunted House Boogie 1951
Chuck Berry - Down Bound Train 1955
Bo Diddley - Bo Meets The Monster 1958
LaVern Baker - Voodoo, Voodoo 1961
Dick Dale & The Deltones - Ghost Rider In The Sky 1963

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 27, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 