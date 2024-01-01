Max Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives in 1970 to research and document women's history from an international perspective. She built a collection of more than 50,000 images. Website: suppressedhistories.net
Max Dashu has spent over 50 years collecting and researching oral traditions, folklore, written records and artifacts to discover what's there about women. She created The Suppressed Histories Archives to communicate her findings; they include a 16-volume series on The Secret History of The Witches. In today's episode, she tells WINGS contributing producer Mindy Ran some of the long history of sexist witch persecutions and murders, who and what was behind them, and how such practices recur.
Produced by Mindy Ran; series producer, Frieda Werden. More info: suppressedhistories.net
