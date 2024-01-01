The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
A recurring persecution
Weekly Program
Max Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives in 1970 to research and document women's history from an international perspective. She built a collection of more than 50,000 images. Website: suppressedhistories.net
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Oct. 28, 2024, midnight
Max Dashu has spent over 50 years collecting and researching oral traditions, folklore, written records and artifacts to discover what's there about women. She created The Suppressed Histories Archives to communicate her findings; they include a 16-volume series on The Secret History of The Witches. In today's episode, she tells WINGS contributing producer Mindy Ran some of the long history of sexist witch persecutions and murders, who and what was behind them, and how such practices recur.
Produced by Mindy Ran; series producer, Frieda Werden. More info: suppressedhistories.net
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Portal to archives: wings.org Pitches: wingsradionews@gmail.com

Download Program Podcast
00:28:55 1 Oct. 27, 2024
US, Netherlands, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 