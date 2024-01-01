Summary: Max Dashu has spent over 50 years collecting and researching oral traditions, folklore, written records and artifacts to discover what's there about women. She created The Suppressed Histories Archives to communicate her findings; they include a 16-volume series on The Secret History of The Witches. In today's episode, she tells WINGS contributing producer Mindy Ran some of the long history of sexist witch persecutions and murders, who and what was behind them, and how such practices recur.