Atmospheric Rivers: A New Face of Climate Change

Subtitle: extreme strikes Pole to Pole

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Orrin Pilkey, Qinghua Ding

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 27, 2024, midnight

Summary: From Vancouver to Asheville, atmospheric rivers are smashing rain records, homes and lives. North Carolina scientist Dr. Orrin Pilkey: nobody expected this. Scientist Dr. Qinghua Ding says atmospheric rivers are changing both Poles. Alex with news beyond election theater - the real world is calling. Find out.

Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith



Song clips "It's a Gusher" by Alex Smith & AI

Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:10 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.



