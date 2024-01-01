The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
extreme strikes Pole to Pole
Weekly Program
Orrin Pilkey, Qinghua Ding
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 27, 2024, midnight
From Vancouver to Asheville, atmospheric rivers are smashing rain records, homes and lives. North Carolina scientist Dr. Orrin Pilkey: nobody expected this. Scientist Dr. Qinghua Ding says atmospheric rivers are changing both Poles. Alex with news beyond election theater - the real world is calling. Find out.
Interviews by Alex Smith

Song clips "It's a Gusher" by Alex Smith & AI
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:10 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 241030 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 27, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps flac
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 241030 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Oct. 27, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 241030 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Oct. 27, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 