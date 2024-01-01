This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Atmospheric Rivers: A New Face of Climate Change
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: extreme strikes Pole to Pole
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Orrin Pilkey, Qinghua Ding
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Oct. 27, 2024, midnight
Summary: From Vancouver to Asheville, atmospheric rivers are smashing rain records, homes and lives. North Carolina scientist Dr. Orrin Pilkey: nobody expected this. Scientist Dr. Qinghua Ding says atmospheric rivers are changing both Poles. Alex with news beyond election theater - the real world is calling. Find out.
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith Song clips "It's a Gusher" by Alex Smith & AI
Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:10 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
Version 1: Ecoshock 241030 CD Quality
Description: 1 hour no-ads power radio
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Date Recorded: Oct. 27, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Version 2: Ecoshock 241030 Lo-Fi
Description: faster download, lower audio quality
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Version 3: Ecoshock 241030 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: allows time for station ID and announcements
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
