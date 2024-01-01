The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
Oct. 28, 2024, midnight
1. Own It All - Soul from the O ft. Durand Bernarr
2. Strange Familiar (Local Familar) - Ambassador Billz
3. Jokes - Doc Brown & Tony Bones The Producer
4. Give Me The Light - Small Eyez
5. Champion Requiem - Mos Def (Yasiin Bey)
6. In The Endless Dark of Night, Eating Apples - Guante & Big Cats
7. Whole Lot - vsteeze & Funky DL
8. Par for the Course - Kurious ft. Mr. Fantastik
9. Algorythme - Kalhex
10. Don't Do That - The Dysfunktional Family ft. LongStory
11. Angel Eyes - Strehlow
12. theloveofit - Es-K
13. Kurzes Eck - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg ft. Kaiko
14. One Square at a Time - Stephen Hero & Uncle Fester ft. Moka Only
15. The Ropes - Scott D
16. (K)illing (I)nfinite (D)reams - Thought Provokah
17. Old Wu (Mizery remix) - Truth By Design
18. Royal Rumble - BigDaddyChop & Dreego
19. You Gotta Be - Ahmad
20. Lockdown - J Shiltz
21. Brainstorm with Showers (The Expert remix) - NAHreally & The Expert ft. Jess The Tree
22. O-Zone (inSTEMental) - Buckwild
23. Soulful - DAS & Dolo
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:55 1 Oct. 23, 2024
Gammatorium
