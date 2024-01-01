Summary: 1. Own It All - Soul from the O ft. Durand Bernarr

2. Strange Familiar (Local Familar) - Ambassador Billz

3. Jokes - Doc Brown & Tony Bones The Producer

4. Give Me The Light - Small Eyez

5. Champion Requiem - Mos Def (Yasiin Bey)

6. In The Endless Dark of Night, Eating Apples - Guante & Big Cats

7. Whole Lot - vsteeze & Funky DL

8. Par for the Course - Kurious ft. Mr. Fantastik

9. Algorythme - Kalhex

10. Don't Do That - The Dysfunktional Family ft. LongStory

11. Angel Eyes - Strehlow

12. theloveofit - Es-K

13. Kurzes Eck - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg ft. Kaiko

14. One Square at a Time - Stephen Hero & Uncle Fester ft. Moka Only

15. The Ropes - Scott D

16. (K)illing (I)nfinite (D)reams - Thought Provokah

17. Old Wu (Mizery remix) - Truth By Design

18. Royal Rumble - BigDaddyChop & Dreego

19. You Gotta Be - Ahmad

20. Lockdown - J Shiltz

21. Brainstorm with Showers (The Expert remix) - NAHreally & The Expert ft. Jess The Tree

22. O-Zone (inSTEMental) - Buckwild

23. Soulful - DAS & Dolo