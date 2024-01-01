1. Own It All - Soul from the O ft. Durand Bernarr 2. Strange Familiar (Local Familar) - Ambassador Billz 3. Jokes - Doc Brown & Tony Bones The Producer 4. Give Me The Light - Small Eyez 5. Champion Requiem - Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) 6. In The Endless Dark of Night, Eating Apples - Guante & Big Cats 7. Whole Lot - vsteeze & Funky DL 8. Par for the Course - Kurious ft. Mr. Fantastik 9. Algorythme - Kalhex 10. Don't Do That - The Dysfunktional Family ft. LongStory 11. Angel Eyes - Strehlow 12. theloveofit - Es-K 13. Kurzes Eck - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg ft. Kaiko 14. One Square at a Time - Stephen Hero & Uncle Fester ft. Moka Only 15. The Ropes - Scott D 16. (K)illing (I)nfinite (D)reams - Thought Provokah 17. Old Wu (Mizery remix) - Truth By Design 18. Royal Rumble - BigDaddyChop & Dreego 19. You Gotta Be - Ahmad 20. Lockdown - J Shiltz 21. Brainstorm with Showers (The Expert remix) - NAHreally & The Expert ft. Jess The Tree 22. O-Zone (inSTEMental) - Buckwild 23. Soulful - DAS & Dolo
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.