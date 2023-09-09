The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Oct. 28, 2024, midnight
The New York City-based Congolese guitar dance band Loboko takes over the Cause & Effect program for WRIR's Fall 2024 Fund Drive, with Bill Lupoletti of Global A Go-Go (Sunday 1-3 PM on WRIR) as host and David Noyes of Ambiance Congo (alternate Sundays 3-5 PM on WRIR) as co-host
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Loboko | RD Congo-USA | Ekenge | live at Nublu NYC Sep 9, 2023 | unreleased

Pépé Kallé | RD Congo | La Rumba | Cocktail | Sonodisc | 1998
Zaïko Langa Langa | RD Congo | Dédé Sur Mesure | Live 38e Anniversaire | Ets. Prozal | 2007

Bayuda De Kadiyoyo | RD Congo | Kanguluba (Générique) | Nouvelle Génération | self-released | 2018
Werra Son & Wenge Musica Maison Mère | RD Congo | Alerte Générale | Alerte Générale | Ets. Ndiaye | 2004

Orchestre Kiam | RD Congo | Yoyowe 1 | Yoyowe 1 & 2 - Single | African / Editions Vévé | 1974

01:59:56 1 Oct. 26, 2024
Richmond VA USA
