The New York City-based Congolese guitar dance band Loboko takes over the Cause & Effect program for WRIR's Fall 2024 Fund Drive, with Bill Lupoletti of Global A Go-Go (Sunday 1-3 PM on WRIR) as host and David Noyes of Ambiance Congo (alternate Sundays 3-5 PM on WRIR) as co-host
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Loboko | RD Congo-USA | Ekenge | live at Nublu NYC Sep 9, 2023 | unreleased