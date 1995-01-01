October 27, 2024: I need some money

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 28, 2024, midnight

Summary: My Fall 2024 Fund Drive program: I Need Some Money, two hours of South African dance music -- bubblegum and kwaito from the 80s, 90s and 'oughts; mic manager is DJ Graybeard

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Obed Ngobeni & Kurhula Sisters | South Africa | Ku Hluvukile Eka "Zete" | Ku Hluvukile Eka "Zete" | Head's | 1983

Shaluza Max | South Africa | Mangase | Impilo | Sheer Sound | 2003

"Om" Alec Khaoli | South Africa | Make Me Your Lover | Say You Love Me EP | Gallo | 1985



V-Mash | South Africa | Naughty Boy | Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor In Ndola | Strut | 2024-1989

Tools & Figs | South Africa | Blackout | Tools & Figs | On Record | 1991

Splash | South Africa | Peacock | Peacock EP | Gallo | 1986



Penny Penny | South Africa | Shaka Bundu | Shaka Bundu | Shandel Music | 1994

Arthur | South Africa | Haai Bo | Haai Bo | Gallo | 2002



Chicco | South Africa | I Need Some Money | I Need Some Money EP | Roy B. | 1986

Peta Teanet | South Africa | Maxaka | Maxaka EP | Mac-Villa Music | 1988

Mafika | South Africa | Don't Follow Me | Alien Town (Jo'Burg) | On Record | 1990



Mandoza & M'du | South Africa | 50/50 | Godoba | CCP | 2001

Andy Magazz | South Africa | Sen'khona | Andy Magazz | Sheer House | 2003

Zola | South Africa | Bhambatha | Bhambatha | Ghetto Ruff | 2004



Professor Rhythm | South Africa | Leave Me Alone | Bafana Bafana | Tusk | 1995

Di Groovy Girls | South Africa | Ririmi Rotsombela | Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor In Ndola | Strut | 2024-1992



