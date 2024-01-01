Sounding off at the first-ever queer March On Washington; Poland’s government proposes a civil unions compromise, Saskatchewan lawmakers vote to out trans kids, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, close to 97 percent of trans young people getting hormones and/or puberty blockers are “highly satisfied” with that gender-affirming healthcare, and Trump’s trans slam at Harris draws Lincoln Project shade. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
