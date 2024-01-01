The National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights Radio Documentary & global LGBTQ news!

The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 10-28-24

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kamala Harris; Robin Tyler, Bill Bogun, Susan McGrievy, David Myers, and “a cast of thousands”.

Lucia Chappelle

Date Published: Oct. 29, 2024, midnight

Summary: Sounding off at the first-ever queer March On Washington; Poland’s government proposes a civil unions compromise, Saskatchewan lawmakers vote to out trans kids, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, close to 97 percent of trans young people getting hormones and/or puberty blockers are “highly satisfied” with that gender-affirming healthcare, and Trump’s trans slam at Harris draws Lincoln Project shade.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Daniel Huecias and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Melanie Keller & David Hunt. Correspondents led by: Greg Gordon & Lucia Chappelle. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Supertramp; Kai Winding; Margie Adam.

