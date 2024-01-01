The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 10-28-24
Kamala Harris; Robin Tyler, Bill Bogun, Susan McGrievy, David Myers, and “a cast of thousands”.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2024, midnight
Sounding off at the first-ever queer March On Washington; Poland’s government proposes a civil unions compromise, Saskatchewan lawmakers vote to out trans kids, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, close to 97 percent of trans young people getting hormones and/or puberty blockers are “highly satisfied” with that gender-affirming healthcare, and Trump’s trans slam at Harris draws Lincoln Project shade.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Daniel Huecias and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Melanie Keller & David Hunt. Correspondents led by: Greg Gordon & Lucia Chappelle. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Supertramp; Kai Winding; Margie Adam.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 Oct. 29, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
