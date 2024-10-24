Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server:



Version 1: The full audio (1:26:01) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add an intro/mid/outro. Includes the Q&A minus the Q.



Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). Includes the full panelist presentations and my intro/mid/outro; omits the Q&A.



---



Approximate Timeline for Version 1:



00:00:00 Sara Flounders

00:08:00 Carlos Martinez

00:18:00 Sara Flounders

00:19:39 Gabriel Rockhill

00:33:38 Sara Flounders

00:34:32 Danny Haiphong

00:55:45 Q&A minus the Q

01:26:01 End



NOTE: I had to switch to my backup audio recorder (a Zoom H2n positioned on the panelists’ table) for Danny Haiphong’s last comment, which started at 01:22:27. The audio from that point on is somewhat noisier and more distant, but still easily broadcast quality.



---



Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



—



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.