Essential Dissent
Sara Flounders, Carlos Martinez, Gabriel Rockhill, Danny Haiphong
Oct. 29, 2024, midnight
This episode is a panel celebrating the release of two books.

One entitled “People’s China at 75 - The Flag Stays Red”, edited by Keith Bennett and panelist Carlos Martinez.

The other book is the English translation of “Western Marxism - How It Was Born, How It Died, How It Can Be Reborn”, authored by Domenico Losurdo, and edited by panelist Gabriel Rockhill.

The third panelist is Danny Haiphong, and the moderator is Sara Flounders of the International Action Center.

The talk took place at the office of the International Action Center in NYC on October 24, 2024, and was organized by Friends of Socialist China and Workers World Party.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, Friends of Socialist China, and Workers World Party.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Follow the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server:

Version 1: The full audio (1:26:01) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add an intro/mid/outro. Includes the Q&A minus the Q.

Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). Includes the full panelist presentations and my intro/mid/outro; omits the Q&A.

---

Approximate Timeline for Version 1:

00:00:00 Sara Flounders
00:08:00 Carlos Martinez
00:18:00 Sara Flounders
00:19:39 Gabriel Rockhill
00:33:38 Sara Flounders
00:34:32 Danny Haiphong
00:55:45 Q&A minus the Q
01:26:01 End

NOTE: I had to switch to my backup audio recorder (a Zoom H2n positioned on the panelists’ table) for Danny Haiphong’s last comment, which started at 01:22:27. The audio from that point on is somewhat noisier and more distant, but still easily broadcast quality.

---

Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
01:26:01 1 Oct. 24, 2024
NYC
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro)
00:58:00 1 Oct. 24, 2024
NYC
