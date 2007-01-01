Notes: Hey Listeners,



Thanks for tuning in. Going to play lot of great music tonight and spend a little time telling you why your support matters. Keep it locked and donate!



The Haberdasher



R.E.M. It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) Document Capitol Records

Richard O'Brien, Susan Sarandon & Barry Bostwick Over At the Frankenstein Place The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) Ode Sounds & Visuals

John Hartford Turn Your Radio on Aereo-Plane Rounder

Chris Kasper Getting Right (feat. Oliver Wood) Sunlight In An Empty Room Royal Potato Family

Oliver Wood Light and Sweet Fat Cat Silhouette Honey Jar / Indirecto Records

The Infamous Stringdusters Cold Beverage (feat. G. Love) Cold Beverage (feat. G. Love) - Single Americana Vibes

Chris Kasper Shuffle On Through Sunlight In An Empty Room Royal Potato Family

Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band Free From the Guillotine Dancing on the Edge SOPHOMORE LOUNGE

Keven Louis Lareau Take Me Back To the Country Take Me Back To the Country - Single 3249649 Records DK

Merce Lemon Backyard Lover Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Darling Recordings

Dusk Dusk Glass Pastures Don Giovanni Records

Esther Rose Ketamine Safe 2 Run (Versions) - EP New West Records

Florry Drunk and High The Holey Bible Dear Life Records

Rosali Rewind Bite Down Merge Records

Dutch Interior Virginia (West) Blinded by Fame American Death Records

The Reds, Pinks and Purples They Only Wanted Your Soul They Only Wanted Your Soul Slumberland Records

Dave Berry The Crying Game Dave Berry - EP San Juan Music

Chuck Berry Oh Louisiana San Francisco Dues Geffen

Browning Bryant Cure My Blues (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records

Terry Allen Amarillo Highway (For Dave Hickey) Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors

Grateful Dead Pride of Cucamonga From the Mars Hotel Grateful Dead/Rhino

