The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM.
Hey Listeners,
Thanks for tuning in. Going to play lot of great music tonight and spend a little time telling you why your support matters. Keep it locked and donate!
The Haberdasher
R.E.M. It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) Document Capitol Records Richard O'Brien, Susan Sarandon & Barry Bostwick Over At the Frankenstein Place The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) Ode Sounds & Visuals John Hartford Turn Your Radio on Aereo-Plane Rounder Chris Kasper Getting Right (feat. Oliver Wood) Sunlight In An Empty Room Royal Potato Family Oliver Wood Light and Sweet Fat Cat Silhouette Honey Jar / Indirecto Records The Infamous Stringdusters Cold Beverage (feat. G. Love) Cold Beverage (feat. G. Love) - Single Americana Vibes Chris Kasper Shuffle On Through Sunlight In An Empty Room Royal Potato Family Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band Free From the Guillotine Dancing on the Edge SOPHOMORE LOUNGE Keven Louis Lareau Take Me Back To the Country Take Me Back To the Country - Single 3249649 Records DK Merce Lemon Backyard Lover Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Darling Recordings Dusk Dusk Glass Pastures Don Giovanni Records Esther Rose Ketamine Safe 2 Run (Versions) - EP New West Records Florry Drunk and High The Holey Bible Dear Life Records Rosali Rewind Bite Down Merge Records Dutch Interior Virginia (West) Blinded by Fame American Death Records The Reds, Pinks and Purples They Only Wanted Your Soul They Only Wanted Your Soul Slumberland Records Dave Berry The Crying Game Dave Berry - EP San Juan Music Chuck Berry Oh Louisiana San Francisco Dues Geffen Browning Bryant Cure My Blues (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records Terry Allen Amarillo Highway (For Dave Hickey) Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors Grateful Dead Pride of Cucamonga From the Mars Hotel Grateful Dead/Rhino