Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
Oct. 29, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Thanks for tuning in. Going to play lot of great music tonight and spend a little time telling you why your support matters. Keep it locked and donate!

R.E.M. It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) Document Capitol Records
Richard O'Brien, Susan Sarandon & Barry Bostwick Over At the Frankenstein Place The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) Ode Sounds & Visuals
John Hartford Turn Your Radio on Aereo-Plane Rounder
Chris Kasper Getting Right (feat. Oliver Wood) Sunlight In An Empty Room Royal Potato Family
Oliver Wood Light and Sweet Fat Cat Silhouette Honey Jar / Indirecto Records
The Infamous Stringdusters Cold Beverage (feat. G. Love) Cold Beverage (feat. G. Love) - Single Americana Vibes
Chris Kasper Shuffle On Through Sunlight In An Empty Room Royal Potato Family
Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band Free From the Guillotine Dancing on the Edge SOPHOMORE LOUNGE
Keven Louis Lareau Take Me Back To the Country Take Me Back To the Country - Single 3249649 Records DK
Merce Lemon Backyard Lover Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild Darling Recordings
Dusk Dusk Glass Pastures Don Giovanni Records
Esther Rose Ketamine Safe 2 Run (Versions) - EP New West Records
Florry Drunk and High The Holey Bible Dear Life Records
Rosali Rewind Bite Down Merge Records
Dutch Interior Virginia (West) Blinded by Fame American Death Records
The Reds, Pinks and Purples They Only Wanted Your Soul They Only Wanted Your Soul Slumberland Records
Dave Berry The Crying Game Dave Berry - EP San Juan Music
Chuck Berry Oh Louisiana San Francisco Dues Geffen
Browning Bryant Cure My Blues (2007 Remaster) Browning Bryant (2007 Remaster) Rhino/Warner Records
Terry Allen Amarillo Highway (For Dave Hickey) Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors
Grateful Dead Pride of Cucamonga From the Mars Hotel Grateful Dead/Rhino

