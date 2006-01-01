Summary: The annual BRICS summit was held on Oct. 22–24 in Russia’s southwestern city of Kazan. BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group started in 2006, and has since doubled in numbers. This was the first BRICS summit to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as members.



Thirteen nations have now been added as partner countries of BRICS: Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.



The aim of the BRICS alliance is to challenge the economic and political monopoly of the West. So-called Western Governments, and analysts and podcasters are now trying to make sense of what this huge growth of BRICS members and partners means, and how it might affect the role of the U.S. dollar as world reserve currency.



Professor Jeffrey Sachs is an American economist, public policy analyst, and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He has worked as an economic adviser to governments in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union.



Professor Sachs was interviewed on October 24 by the activist, writer, and political analyst Danny Haiphong.



The full interview involves two more speakers and the title is: Jeffrey Sachs, Richard Wolff & Victor Gao: BRICS New Currency UNVEILED, Iran-Israel War & WW3 Looms

