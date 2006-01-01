The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
Danny Haiphong interviews Jeffrey Sachs on the 2024 BRICS Summit
Weekly Program
Prof. Jeffrey Sachs
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2024, midnight
The annual BRICS summit was held on Oct. 22–24 in Russia’s southwestern city of Kazan. BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group started in 2006, and has since doubled in numbers. This was the first BRICS summit to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as members.

Thirteen nations have now been added as partner countries of BRICS: Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The aim of the BRICS alliance is to challenge the economic and political monopoly of the West. So-called Western Governments, and analysts and podcasters are now trying to make sense of what this huge growth of BRICS members and partners means, and how it might affect the role of the U.S. dollar as world reserve currency.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs is an American economist, public policy analyst, and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He has worked as an economic adviser to governments in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union.

Professor Sachs was interviewed on October 24 by the activist, writer, and political analyst Danny Haiphong. He has been a weekly contributor to Black Agenda Report since 2018 and his articles have been published by MintPressNews and Counterpunch. Haiphong publishes interviews on global geopolitical events on his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@geopoliticshaiphong

The full interview involves two more speakers and the title is: Jeffrey Sachs, Richard Wolff & Victor Gao: BRICS New Currency UNVEILED, Iran-Israel War & WW3 Looms
CREDIT: Danny Haiphong

TUC_241029_jeffrey_sachs_brics_danny_haiphong Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Oct. 24, 2024
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
TUC_241029_jeffrey_sachs_brics_danny_haiphong Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Oct. 24, 2024
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 