Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
John Stoehr + Daniel Nichanian
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2024, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, we give you one last pre-election episode with two keen political journalists. First, a free-flowing conversation about the presidential election with John Stoehr of the Editorial Board where we discuss the state of polling, take a look at the closing days of the two candidates and evaluate the impact of the Harris campaign having a significant ground game advantage. Then, we speak to Daniel Nichanian of Bolts Magazine as he breaks down his site’s new voting guide - a useful tool to get a better grasp of the many amendments on state and local ballots across the country.
Track: The Cooker
Artist: George Benson
Album: The George Benson Cookbook
Label: Columbia
Year: 1967

Track: Sooner Or Later
Artist: Jimmy Cliff
Album: Struggling Man
Label: Island Records
Year: 1973

Track: Suffragette City
Artist: Seu Jorge
Album: The Life Aquatic Studio Sessions
Label: Hollywood Records
Year: 2005

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Oct. 30, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 