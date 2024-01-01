The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Gaza, the Terrible "Choices" in this Election, & How Revolutionary Forces Can Seize This Moment. Reflections on the 60th Anniversary of the Free Speech Movement
Weekly Program
Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); David S. (RevCom Corps, Bay Area)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2024, midnight
Bob Avakian on this critical moment leading into the elections: how the forces for revolution can grow rapidly from small to big, and seize on this rare time when revolution may be possible. The escalating horror of the genocide of the people of Gaza by Israel with the full backing of the US – and the escalations toward wider war. The campaign to get @BobAvakianOfficial known to millions. From Revolution Books, Berkeley, a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Free Speech Movement.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

