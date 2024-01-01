Summary: Bob Avakian on this critical moment leading into the elections: how the forces for revolution can grow rapidly from small to big, and seize on this rare time when revolution may be possible. The escalating horror of the genocide of the people of Gaza by Israel with the full backing of the US – and the escalations toward wider war. The campaign to get @BobAvakianOfficial known to millions. From Revolution Books, Berkeley, a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Free Speech Movement.