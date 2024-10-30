Between the Lines for October 30, 2024

Subtitle: Released Date: October 30, 2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Chris Lehmann is the D.C. Bureau chief with The Nation magazine; David Noll, Professor of Law at Rutgers University; Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 30, 2024, midnight

Summary: Media's Credulous Coverage of Trump's Candidacy is Journalistic Malpractice; New Book 'Vigilante Nation' Describes MAGA's State-Based Attack on Democracy; As Trump Demonizes and Scapegoats Immigrants, Democrats Adopt Some Trump Policies.

Credits:

Notes:



