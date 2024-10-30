This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for October 30, 2024
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: October 30, 2024
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Chris Lehmann is the D.C. Bureau chief with The Nation magazine; David Noll, Professor of Law at Rutgers University; Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center.
Date Published: Oct. 30, 2024, midnight
Summary: Media's Credulous Coverage of Trump's Candidacy is Journalistic Malpractice; New Book 'Vigilante Nation' Describes MAGA's State-Based Attack on Democracy; As Trump Demonizes and Scapegoats Immigrants, Democrats Adopt Some Trump Policies.
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
