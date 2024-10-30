The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: October 30, 2024
Weekly Program
Chris Lehmann is the D.C. Bureau chief with The Nation magazine; David Noll, Professor of Law at Rutgers University; Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center.
Oct. 30, 2024, midnight
Media's Credulous Coverage of Trump's Candidacy is Journalistic Malpractice; New Book 'Vigilante Nation' Describes MAGA's State-Based Attack on Democracy; As Trump Demonizes and Scapegoats Immigrants, Democrats Adopt Some Trump Policies.

Released Date: October 30, 2024
00:29:00 1 Oct. 30, 2024
