Kali Uchis, “¿Cómo Así?”

from ORQUÍDEAS

Geffen Records - 2024



Harmonia & Eno '76, “When Shade Was Born”

from Tracks and Traces

Grönland Records - 2009



Fever Ray, “Concrete Walls”

from Fever Ray

Rabid Records UK - 2008



Kite, “True Colours (Live at the Royal Opera)”

from Kite at the Royal Opera

Dais Records - 2023



Killing Joke, “Requiem (Live)”

from Down By the River (Live)

Killing Joke Records - 2012



Prong, “Rude Awakening”

from Rude Awakening

Epic - 1996



The Smile, “Read the Room”

from Wall of Eyes

XL Recordings - 2024



Hüsker Dü, “New Day Rising (Live)”

from The Living End (Live)

Rhino/Warner Records - 1994



Bad Brains, “Big Take Over”

from Bad Brains (Bonus Track Version)

Bad Brains Records - 2017



Fishbone, “Servitude”

from Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe

Columbia - 1993



Voivod, “Nothingface”

from Nothing Face

Geffen* - 1989



Chris Cornell, “Seasons”

from Singles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Epic Soundtrax - 1992



Peter Murphy, “Indigo Eyes (Live)”

from Alive Justforlove (Live)

Metropolis Records - 2001



Grateful Dead, “St. Stephen (Live At the Fillmore West 1969)”

from Live Dead (Remastered)

Rhino/Warner Records - 1969



Ozzy Osbourne, “Believer”

from Diary of a Madman

Epic - 1981



King Diamond, “Halloween (Live at the Fillmore)”

from Songs for the Dead: Live at the Fillmore in Philadelphia

Metal Blade Records - 2019



Love, “The Daily Planet”

from Forever Changes (Remastered)

Rhino/Elektra - 1967



Amar Amit, “Khooni Dracula - Theme Song”

from Khooni Dracula (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP

Sony Music India / 550 Music - 1993



Charanjit Singh, “Raga Megh Malhar”

from Synthesizing: Ten Ragas To A Disco Beat

unknown



Alisha Chinai, “Dekho Dekho Main Hoon”

from Papi Gudia

Unknown



Sunidhi Chauhan, “Bhoot Hoon Main (From "Lupt")”

from Bhoot Hoon Main (From "Lupt") - Single

T-Series - 2018



Sumitra Iyyer, “In The Night No Control”

from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Bollywood Music



K. Chakravarthy, “Golimaar”

from Donga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Kosmik Music - 1985



Mohammed Rafi, “Jaan Pehechaan Ho”

from Gumnaam original soundtrack

Angel - 1965



Mehmood, R.D. Burman & Suresh, “Bhoot Bungla”

from Bhoot Bungla (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Mohd. Siddique Ranjit Kaur, “Chette Chette Ho Ja Gabru”

from Kings And Queens

unknown



D’Angelo and The Vanguard, “Till It's Done (Tutu)”

from Black Messiah

RCA Records Label - 2014

