The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2024, midnight


Kali Uchis, “¿Cómo Así?”
from ORQUÍDEAS
Geffen Records - 2024

Harmonia & Eno '76, “When Shade Was Born”
from Tracks and Traces
Grönland Records - 2009

Fever Ray, “Concrete Walls”
from Fever Ray
Rabid Records UK - 2008

Kite, “True Colours (Live at the Royal Opera)”
from Kite at the Royal Opera
Dais Records - 2023

Killing Joke, “Requiem (Live)”
from Down By the River (Live)
Killing Joke Records - 2012

Prong, “Rude Awakening”
from Rude Awakening
Epic - 1996

The Smile, “Read the Room”
from Wall of Eyes
XL Recordings - 2024

Hüsker Dü, “New Day Rising (Live)”
from The Living End (Live)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1994

Bad Brains, “Big Take Over”
from Bad Brains (Bonus Track Version)
Bad Brains Records - 2017

Fishbone, “Servitude”
from Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe
Columbia - 1993

Voivod, “Nothingface”
from Nothing Face
Geffen* - 1989

Chris Cornell, “Seasons”
from Singles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Epic Soundtrax - 1992

Peter Murphy, “Indigo Eyes (Live)”
from Alive Justforlove (Live)
Metropolis Records - 2001

Grateful Dead, “St. Stephen (Live At the Fillmore West 1969)”
from Live Dead (Remastered)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1969

Ozzy Osbourne, “Believer”
from Diary of a Madman
Epic - 1981

King Diamond, “Halloween (Live at the Fillmore)”
from Songs for the Dead: Live at the Fillmore in Philadelphia
Metal Blade Records - 2019

Love, “The Daily Planet”
from Forever Changes (Remastered)
Rhino/Elektra - 1967

Amar Amit, “Khooni Dracula - Theme Song”
from Khooni Dracula (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP
Sony Music India / 550 Music - 1993

Charanjit Singh, “Raga Megh Malhar”
from Synthesizing: Ten Ragas To A Disco Beat
unknown

Alisha Chinai, “Dekho Dekho Main Hoon”
from Papi Gudia
Unknown

Sunidhi Chauhan, “Bhoot Hoon Main (From "Lupt")”
from Bhoot Hoon Main (From "Lupt") - Single
T-Series - 2018

Sumitra Iyyer, “In The Night No Control”
from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
Bollywood Music

K. Chakravarthy, “Golimaar”
from Donga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Kosmik Music - 1985

Mohammed Rafi, “Jaan Pehechaan Ho”
from Gumnaam original soundtrack
Angel - 1965

Mehmood, R.D. Burman & Suresh, “Bhoot Bungla”
from Bhoot Bungla (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017

Mohd. Siddique Ranjit Kaur, “Chette Chette Ho Ja Gabru”
from Kings And Queens
unknown

D’Angelo and The Vanguard, “Till It's Done (Tutu)”
from Black Messiah
RCA Records Label - 2014

Download Program Podcast
02:01:05 1 Oct. 27, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:01:05  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 