|
Kali Uchis, “¿Cómo Así?”
from ORQUÍDEAS
Geffen Records - 2024
Harmonia & Eno '76, “When Shade Was Born”
from Tracks and Traces
Grönland Records - 2009
Fever Ray, “Concrete Walls”
from Fever Ray
Rabid Records UK - 2008
Kite, “True Colours (Live at the Royal Opera)”
from Kite at the Royal Opera
Dais Records - 2023
Killing Joke, “Requiem (Live)”
from Down By the River (Live)
Killing Joke Records - 2012
Prong, “Rude Awakening”
from Rude Awakening
Epic - 1996
The Smile, “Read the Room”
from Wall of Eyes
XL Recordings - 2024
Hüsker Dü, “New Day Rising (Live)”
from The Living End (Live)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1994
Bad Brains, “Big Take Over”
from Bad Brains (Bonus Track Version)
Bad Brains Records - 2017
Fishbone, “Servitude”
from Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe
Columbia - 1993
Voivod, “Nothingface”
from Nothing Face
Geffen* - 1989
Chris Cornell, “Seasons”
from Singles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Epic Soundtrax - 1992
Peter Murphy, “Indigo Eyes (Live)”
from Alive Justforlove (Live)
Metropolis Records - 2001
Grateful Dead, “St. Stephen (Live At the Fillmore West 1969)”
from Live Dead (Remastered)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1969
Ozzy Osbourne, “Believer”
from Diary of a Madman
Epic - 1981
King Diamond, “Halloween (Live at the Fillmore)”
from Songs for the Dead: Live at the Fillmore in Philadelphia
Metal Blade Records - 2019
Love, “The Daily Planet”
from Forever Changes (Remastered)
Rhino/Elektra - 1967
Amar Amit, “Khooni Dracula - Theme Song”
from Khooni Dracula (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP
Sony Music India / 550 Music - 1993
Charanjit Singh, “Raga Megh Malhar”
from Synthesizing: Ten Ragas To A Disco Beat
unknown
Alisha Chinai, “Dekho Dekho Main Hoon”
from Papi Gudia
Unknown
Sunidhi Chauhan, “Bhoot Hoon Main (From "Lupt")”
from Bhoot Hoon Main (From "Lupt") - Single
T-Series - 2018
Sumitra Iyyer, “In The Night No Control”
from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
Bollywood Music
K. Chakravarthy, “Golimaar”
from Donga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Kosmik Music - 1985
Mohammed Rafi, “Jaan Pehechaan Ho”
from Gumnaam original soundtrack
Angel - 1965
Mehmood, R.D. Burman & Suresh, “Bhoot Bungla”
from Bhoot Bungla (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017
Mohd. Siddique Ranjit Kaur, “Chette Chette Ho Ja Gabru”
from Kings And Queens
unknown
D’Angelo and The Vanguard, “Till It's Done (Tutu)”
from Black Messiah
RCA Records Label - 2014