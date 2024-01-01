This week, on the Global Research News Hour we play excerpts from a special debate of Third Party candidates (other than Kamala Harris and Donald Trump) for president of the United States. It featured Jill Stein (Green Party), Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), and Randall Terry (Constitution Party.) It also included a few brief comments by the Director of Policy and Strategy for Free And Equal Inc: Mike Leon.
Audio courtesy of Free And Equal Inc. music: God Bless the Child by Shania Twain sung by Shylah Ray Sunshine Music: Shifting Sands by Purple Planet Music (purple-planet.com)