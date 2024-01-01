The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 447
2
Michael Welch, Mike Leon, Jill Stein, Chase Oliver, Randall Terry
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Oct. 31, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour we play excerpts from a special debate of Third Party candidates (other than Kamala Harris and Donald Trump) for president of the United States. It featured Jill Stein (Green Party), Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), and Randall Terry (Constitution Party.) It also included a few brief comments by the Director of Policy and Strategy for Free And Equal Inc: Mike Leon.
Audio courtesy of Free And Equal Inc.
music: God Bless the Child by Shania Twain sung by Shylah Ray Sunshine
Music: Shifting Sands by Purple Planet Music (purple-planet.com)

00:59:01 1 Oct. 31, 2024
 00:59:01  128Kbps mp3
