This playlist will knock you out from the first note of The Last Ninja! Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra celebrate 35 years as the biggest, fastest and brassiest. Plus, new Trancetronics from Saagara, Sonova, Galathea from Italy and Radiotronica from Mexico. A global grand slam from World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - The Last Ninja Saagara - God Of Bangalore Ahmed Moneka - Sidi Mansur CANCON Sonova - I'll Give Them A Motive CANCON Bongo Hop - Eko Eko ft. Moonlight Benjamin Joel Sarakula - King Of Spain Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator - Ride Like The Wind Horace Andy - Dirty Money Business Centavrvs - La Tarde Me Dio Red Baraat - Azad Azad Darline Desca - Do Me Radiotronica - Nodos Galathea - Sacred Love The Scimitars - Port Saiedy