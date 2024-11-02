The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Oct. 31, 2024, midnight
This playlist will knock you out from the first note of The Last Ninja! Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra celebrate 35 years as the biggest, fastest and brassiest. Plus, new Trancetronics from Saagara, Sonova, Galathea from Italy and Radiotronica from Mexico. A global grand slam from World Beat Canada!
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - The Last Ninja
Saagara - God Of Bangalore
Ahmed Moneka - Sidi Mansur CANCON
Sonova - I'll Give Them A Motive CANCON
Bongo Hop - Eko Eko ft. Moonlight Benjamin
Joel Sarakula - King Of Spain
Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator - Ride Like The Wind
Horace Andy - Dirty Money Business
Centavrvs - La Tarde Me Dio
Red Baraat - Azad Azad
Darline Desca - Do Me
Radiotronica - Nodos
Galathea - Sacred Love
The Scimitars - Port Saiedy

00:59:38 1 Oct. 31, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
