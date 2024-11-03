Celt In A Twist brings Flowers in November from Budapest, Ten Strings & A Goat Skin from the Maritimes, dance beats from Scotland and reggae beats from Atlanta. And, we debut Glasswing, the 6th album from Juno-winning chamber folk quartet, The Fretless. Slide into Daylight Savings with your host, Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Flowers feat. Agi Szaloki Stramash - Top Level Vishten Connexions w/ De Temps Antan - Gaillard CANCON Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - The Ukrainian Expedition Medley) CANCON Julie Fowlis - Hug Air A' Bhonaid Mhoir Oysterband - Corner Of The Room Kila - Electric Landlady Gnoss - Storma Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian The Fretless feat. Madeleine Roger - Caledonia CANCON Piper Street Sound - Rid Them (fiddle version) Lost Bayou Ramblers - Granny Smith Dropkick Murphys - City By The Sea Derina Harvey Band - Unreeling CANCON