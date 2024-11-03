The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 31, 2024, midnight
Celt In A Twist brings Flowers in November from Budapest, Ten Strings & A Goat Skin from the Maritimes, dance beats from Scotland and reggae beats from Atlanta. And, we debut Glasswing, the 6th album from Juno-winning chamber folk quartet, The Fretless. Slide into Daylight Savings with your host, Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Flowers feat. Agi Szaloki
Stramash - Top Level
Vishten Connexions w/ De Temps Antan - Gaillard CANCON
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - The Ukrainian Expedition Medley) CANCON
Julie Fowlis - Hug Air A' Bhonaid Mhoir
Oysterband - Corner Of The Room
Kila - Electric Landlady
Gnoss - Storma
Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian
The Fretless feat. Madeleine Roger - Caledonia CANCON
Piper Street Sound - Rid Them (fiddle version)
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Granny Smith
Dropkick Murphys - City By The Sea
Derina Harvey Band - Unreeling CANCON

59:52

