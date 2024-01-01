Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- First a press review from Israeli and Arab media about the Israeli Parliament banning UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine). Then from the NYT a piece about widespread use of herbicides in the Amazon forest, not unlike what is done in the Pacific northwest forests. An edition of Perspective Perspective- speaking with John Christensen, director of the UN Environment Programs Copenhagen Climate Center. The topic is the recent warning from the UN that efforts to reduce climate change must be applied at once, as evidenced by the extreme weather events of the past two years. They say that fossil fuel consumption must be sharply cut back at once or the 1.5 degree Paris agreement will be impossible. The UN is urging countries to implement their plans to reduce carbon at once. And he speaks to the absence of the subject in the US presidential campaign. Then a press reviews from Russia and South Korea about North Korean troops in Russia.



From GERMANY- Israel has launched airstrikes in and around the ancient city of Baalbek after warning the entire area to evacuate. Many of the evacuees were Lebanese who had gone there to avoid the bombing of their homes in the south.



From CUBA- Lebanon has launched a complaint with the UN Security Council demanding a condemnation of Israeli attacks on their country- over 2400 Lebanese people have been killed so far. Israeli bombings of UN schools in Gaza City resulted in three more journalists being killed, bringing the total to 180 in a little over a year. Central London has seen large demonstrations against right-wing extremism, which created violent race riots this past summer.



