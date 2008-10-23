Katy Chevigny– "Election Day, Fairness In The Voting Booth"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Katy Chevigny & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 1, 2024, midnight

Summary: In 2004, filmmaker Katy Chevigny followed eleven Americans from dawn until past midnight and put a face on the voting rights issues to reveal the disparity between wealthy and poor neighborhoods, and the disenfranchisement of former felons. This became the documentary film, “Election Day.”



Katy Chevigny founded Arts Engine, a film making group with the goal to explore social issues in 1998. “Election Day” is now the centerpiece of “Art Engine’s Ten Year Anniversary Collection,” a series of ten feature-length documentary and short films. Take a look at their website, www.artsengine.net for more information.



With fairness in the voting booth during the 2008 election in mind, I spoke by phone with Katy Chevigny on October 23, 2008. Our conversation began when I asked her to discuss how she became involved in making social films and the drama they carry.



The movie she recommends is, “Thrown Down Your Heart,” created by Sasha Paladino

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

Notes: As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.



We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.

Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.



