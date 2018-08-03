For this week’s archive radio show we were proud to announce that after a brief hiatus with the fallout at KOWA, the Thunderbolt was once again on the air in Olympia! (Albeit on an unlicensed station — and it only played if someone got around to playing it…). Next, Ken Nordine introduced the Thunderbolt crew before we differentiated the biggest difference between black people and white people. We exposed evil plots to turn us all into Zuckers, we sang an ode to the mothers of our world, and we revealed a face of Muammar Qaddafi that is probably very unfamiliar to you.
For the feature piece we exposed government sterilization programs that were very popular back in the day.
Cringeworthy anecdotes of pusillanimous perfidy mixed with lame metaphors. Listen at your own risk.
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 3rd, 2018
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00—00:27
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:00—00:00
The Thunderbolt on FRO — Again — Maybe! Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman 02:14-05:30
Introducing the Thunderbolt Team! Music: Negativland — Sir Cedric Hardwick — Proctor & Bergman — Ken Nordine 05:30-09:20
The Difference Between Black People and White People Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman — Renaldo & The Loaf 09:19-13:47
A Nation of Zuckers Music: Hot Butter 13:46-16:30
An Ode to Mothers Music: Weather Report 16:30-21:35
Portrait of a Dictator? Music: Thompson Twins 21:35-27:07
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID 27:07-27:38
Idiots, Imbeciles, and Morons Music: Moog Cookbook — Caravan Palace — Eero Johannes 27:37-40:33
Music Intro 40:33—40:50
Paradise by John Prine 40:49-44:01
In Spite of Ourselves by John Prine & Iris DeMent 43:59-47:32
Illegal Smile by John Prine 47:31-50:45
Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore by John Prine 50:40-53:33