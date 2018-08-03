TBR 241101 - Idiots, Imbeciles, & Morons*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 1, 2024, midnight

Summary: For this week’s archive radio show we were proud to announce that after a brief hiatus with the fallout at KOWA, the Thunderbolt was once again on the air in Olympia! (Albeit on an unlicensed station — and it only played if someone got around to playing it…). Next, Ken Nordine introduced the Thunderbolt crew before we differentiated the biggest difference between black people and white people. We exposed evil plots to turn us all into Zuckers, we sang an ode to the mothers of our world, and we revealed a face of Muammar Qaddafi that is probably very unfamiliar to you.



For the feature piece we exposed government sterilization programs that were very popular back in the day.



Cringeworthy anecdotes of pusillanimous perfidy mixed with lame metaphors. Listen at your own risk.

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 3rd, 2018



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:27



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:00—00:00



The Thunderbolt on FRO — Again — Maybe!

Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman

02:14-05:30



Introducing the Thunderbolt Team!

Music: Negativland — Sir Cedric Hardwick — Proctor & Bergman — Ken Nordine

05:30-09:20



The Difference Between Black People and White People

Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman — Renaldo & The Loaf

09:19-13:47



A Nation of Zuckers

Music: Hot Butter

13:46-16:30



An Ode to Mothers

Music: Weather Report

16:30-21:35



Portrait of a Dictator?

Music: Thompson Twins

21:35-27:07



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:07-27:38



Idiots, Imbeciles, and Morons

Music: Moog Cookbook — Caravan Palace — Eero Johannes

27:37-40:33



Music Intro

40:33—40:50



Paradise

by John Prine

40:49-44:01



In Spite of Ourselves

by John Prine & Iris DeMent

43:59-47:32



Illegal Smile

by John Prine

47:31-50:45



Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore

by John Prine

50:40-53:33



Credits:

53:28-54:00



Bonus 6:



Intro

0:00-0:07



Crazy Horse

by John Trudell

0:00-6:00



Credits

5:55-6:00



