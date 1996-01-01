Sonic Café, from Philadelphia, that’s DJ Adam Dorn, aka Mocean Worker with Shake Ya Boogie, so ahh welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 408. This time the Sonic Café presents a thing we’re calling… It Takes a Village. Listen for a quick description of the worldwide effort needed to make a simple pencil, showing how we rely on each other, even if we don’t always get along. Our music mix travels 56 years through time, with John Grant from his 2010 Queen of Denmark album. A Change in the Weather from John Fogerty, plus the Altered Five Blues Band, David Bowie, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, The Pink Spiders and more, including comedian John Mulaney’s story about working with rock legend Mick Jagger. Oh and before we forget a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor. A new game from Parker Brothers… Scot Free. Your team has just assassinated the president, can you get off Scot Free? Ahh just like in real life, it’s fun for the whole family. So yeah, from 1967 here’s the Chamber Brothers with a tune considered one of the land mark songs of the psychedelic era. This is Uptown, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Shake Ya Boogie Artist: Mocean Worker LP: Cinco De Mowo! Yr: 2007 Song 2: Uptown (Official Audio) Artist: The Chambers Brothers LP: The Time Has Come Yr: 1967 Song 3: No one knows how to make a pencil, and yet the market finds a way! Artist: Project Liberal LP: Yr: 2023 Song 4: Leopard and Lamb Artist: John Grant LP: Queen of Denmark Yr. 2010 Song 5: Change In The Weather Artist: John Fogerty LP: Eye Of The Zombie Yr: 1986 Song 6: Mick Jagger Told John Mulaney He’s Not Funny Artist: John Mulaney LP: Netflix Is A Joke Yr: 2019 Song 7: Gimme Shelter Artist: The Rolling Stones LP: Hot Rocks, 1964-1971 Year: 1970 Song 8: Full Moon, Half Crazy Artist: Altered Five Blues Band LP: Holler If You Hear Me Yr: 2021 Song 9: Scot Free Artist: The Kentucky Fried Movie LP: Yr: 1977 Song 10: Diamond Dogs Artist: David Bowie LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 1] Yr: 2002 Song 11: I Don't Mind Artist: Lindsey Buckingham LP: Lindsey Buckingham Yr: 2021 Song 12: $11 Rental Car Hack Artist: John Joseph LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 13: Walking On The Milky Way Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark LP: The OMD Singles Yr: 1996 Song 14: Can't Stop Letting You Down Artist: The Pink Spiders LP: The Pink Spiders Yr: 2023 Song 15: Mr. Seigal Artist: Tom Waits LP: Heartattack and Vine Yr: 1980 Song 16: Bangkok Cockfight Artist: Martin Denny LP: Primitiva Yr: 1958
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
