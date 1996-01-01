The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
It Takes a Village
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 1, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, from Philadelphia, that’s DJ Adam Dorn, aka Mocean Worker with Shake Ya Boogie, so ahh welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 408. This time the Sonic Café presents a thing we’re calling… It Takes a Village. Listen for a quick description of the worldwide effort needed to make a simple pencil, showing how we rely on each other, even if we don’t always get along. Our music mix travels 56 years through time, with John Grant from his 2010 Queen of Denmark album. A Change in the Weather from John Fogerty, plus the Altered Five Blues Band, David Bowie, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, The Pink Spiders and more, including comedian John Mulaney’s story about working with rock legend Mick Jagger. Oh and before we forget a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor. A new game from Parker Brothers… Scot Free. Your team has just assassinated the president, can you get off Scot Free? Ahh just like in real life, it’s fun for the whole family. So yeah, from 1967 here’s the Chamber Brothers with a tune considered one of the land mark songs of the psychedelic era. This is Uptown, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Shake Ya Boogie
Artist: Mocean Worker
LP: Cinco De Mowo!
Yr: 2007
Song 2: Uptown (Official Audio)
Artist: The Chambers Brothers
LP: The Time Has Come
Yr: 1967
Song 3: No one knows how to make a pencil, and yet the market finds a way!
Artist: Project Liberal
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 4: Leopard and Lamb
Artist: John Grant
LP: Queen of Denmark
Yr. 2010
Song 5: Change In The Weather
Artist: John Fogerty
LP: Eye Of The Zombie
Yr: 1986
Song 6: Mick Jagger Told John Mulaney He’s Not Funny
Artist: John Mulaney
LP: Netflix Is A Joke
Yr: 2019
Song 7: Gimme Shelter
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: Hot Rocks, 1964-1971
Year: 1970
Song 8: Full Moon, Half Crazy
Artist: Altered Five Blues Band
LP: Holler If You Hear Me
Yr: 2021
Song 9: Scot Free
Artist: The Kentucky Fried Movie
LP:
Yr: 1977
Song 10: Diamond Dogs
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 1]
Yr: 2002
Song 11: I Don't Mind
Artist: Lindsey Buckingham
LP: Lindsey Buckingham
Yr: 2021
Song 12: $11 Rental Car Hack
Artist: John Joseph
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2023
Song 13: Walking On The Milky Way
Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
LP: The OMD Singles
Yr: 1996
Song 14: Can't Stop Letting You Down
Artist: The Pink Spiders
LP: The Pink Spiders
Yr: 2023
Song 15: Mr. Seigal
Artist: Tom Waits
LP: Heartattack and Vine
Yr: 1980
Song 16: Bangkok Cockfight
Artist: Martin Denny
LP: Primitiva
Yr: 1958
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

