Program Information
Voices of the Community
CA Arts & Culture Summit Panel Five: "Building Better Bridges in the Arts Economy - Case Making for Collaboration"
Interview
Tracy Hudak, Director of Field Engagement for California for the Arts,Jackie Melendez, Assistant City Manager of the City of Chino, George Koster
Nov. 1, 2024, midnight
In "Building Better Bridges in the Arts Economy - Case Making for Collaboration," Tracy Hudak and Jackie Melendez discuss the vital intersection of arts advocacy, economic development, and urban planning. Learn how artists and cultural organizations can engage local governments to ensure the arts are recognized as essential for inclusive economic development and a thriving community.
Voices of the Community, George Koster, KSFP, ksfp 102.5, Eric Estrada, Kasey Nance, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, alien boy productions, KPCA, kpca 103.3, BAVC Media, Paula Arrigoni, Andy Kawanami, Java Jiles, Melanie Ayala, Julie Baker, California For the Arts, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, Eduardo Robles, NeFesha Yisra'el, Teri Ball, L.T. Martinez, Clay Go, Gordon Lim, Doug Cupid, California Arts & Culture Summit

"It’s really important for arts advocates and tradition bearers, artists, and cultural organizations to participate in the visioning and guiding principle process in your community plan, to get named in the vision statement of the community" - Tracy Hudak

Join Tracy Hudak, Director of Field Engagement for California for the Arts, and Jackie Melendez, Assistant City Manager of the City of Chino, for an insightful discussion in "Casemaking for Collaboration." This episode explores the intersection of arts advocacy, economic development, and urban planning.

Discover how artists, cultural organizations, and advocates can effectively engage with local governments to ensure that arts are recognized as a vital part of inclusive economic development and community growth. You'll learn practical tools and strategies for making a compelling case for arts and culture as essential contributors to a region’s economic vitality and quality of life.

“Building Better Bridges in the Arts Economy”
00:59:30 1 Nov. 1, 2024
The Sofia Theatre, Sacramento, CA, April 16, 2024
