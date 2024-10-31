The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
Is Netanyahu 'The Great King' who will create chaos so 'Antichrist' King Charles can play the peacemaker?
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
Nov. 1, 2024, midnight


https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/10/31/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-214/
INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#2 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#3 - Tony Roach ex-PC on UKs Journalist Arresting Top Cop Matt Jukes and his S Wales police corruption - 00:30:00
#4 - Kevin Cahill King Charles Property Wealth Gaza Genocide and inheritance tax Budget - 00:25:00
#5 - J6 was an FBI operation Rep. Clay Higgins - 00:05:00
#6 - Donald Trump holds campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, New York City - 01:15:00
#7 - The Grand Design G. Edward Griffin phoney cold war (1968) - 01:15:00
#8 - Mazin Qumsiyeh in Bethlehem UKs Gaza genocidalist King Charles, visit Bethlehem this Christmas - 00:40:00
#9 - George Szamuely Serbia, new NATO joiners, Moldova, Georgia, US Election, Ukraine Kursk - 00:50:00
#10 - George Szamuely at UNSC on Roots of Ukraine War, also Russian Federation 31Oct24 - 00:35:00
#11 - Devil Worship The Rise Of Satanism, Caryl Matrisciana, Jeremiah Films (1989) - 01:00:00
#12 - Christian Zionism The Tragedy and The Turning Charles E Carlson - 00:30:00

