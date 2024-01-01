|
|Truth and Justice Radio
|Speaking with Ghadi Francis and Rania Khaliq on how Lebanon how changed on the last month since the beginning of the attack
|Weekly Program
|Host: Ann Lucas, Guests: Ghadi Francis and Rania Khaliq
|Nov. 3, 2024, midnight
|Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
