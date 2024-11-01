The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Nov. 3, 2024, midnight
In Gaza, in Lebanon, and throughout West Asia, heroes are fighting and sacrificing their lives in order to stop a genocide. These brave men and women are far more worthy of our attention and solidarity than the mediocre, cowardly and two-faced candidates running for the presidency of a murderous, genocidal empire.
Dmitri Lascaris: "The War in Lebanon: Walk Along Conversation from the Streets of Beirut"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zod7M1UT544

Dmitri Lascaris: "Israel destroying medical facilities in Lebanon"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snaE0HUC-2o

Lowkey - Soundtrack to the Struggle

Femi Kuti - Fight to Win

Handsome Furs - Serve the People
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/11/lebanon-and-axis-of-resistance.html

Download Program Podcast
00:56:17 1 Nov. 3, 2024
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 00:56:17  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 