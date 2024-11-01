In Gaza, in Lebanon, and throughout West Asia, heroes are fighting and sacrificing their lives in order to stop a genocide. These brave men and women are far more worthy of our attention and solidarity than the mediocre, cowardly and two-faced candidates running for the presidency of a murderous, genocidal empire.
Dmitri Lascaris: "The War in Lebanon: Walk Along Conversation from the Streets of Beirut" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zod7M1UT544
Dmitri Lascaris: "Israel destroying medical facilities in Lebanon" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snaE0HUC-2o
Lowkey - Soundtrack to the Struggle
Femi Kuti - Fight to Win
Handsome Furs - Serve the People
