Episode 212 November 3, 2024 - forget the cares of the world and bop along to some great old records

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 3, 2024, midnight

Summary: We've got a lot of talented "almost made it" artists this week. Some just didn't have the luck, others sounded too much like somebody else, like Hank Snow or Elvis, but all were good and worth listening to before they're completely forgotten. Those, plus our usual line-up of blues, country, gospel and exotica make for a show that's also worth listening to.

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Ella Mae Morse - Get Off It And Go 1947

Ralph Willis - Gonna Hop On Down The Line 1953

The Bells Of Joy - Doing For Jesus 1958

Ron Holden - Love You So 1960

Bonnie Lou And The Harmonaires Quartet - Drop Me A Line 1955

Arlie Duff - Home Boy 1955

Slim Gaillard, Slam Stewart (Slim & Slam) - Buck Dance Rhythm 1938

Big Maybelle - Gabbin' Blues 1952

D'Johnny Six (Orval Prophet) - The Tennessean Rollin' Rollin' Home 1957

Bantu Tijuana Brass - Hello Molly

The Du Droppers - Go Back 1952

Jerry Lee Lewis - Crazy Arms 1956

Billy Bland - Sweet Thing 1960

Kentucky Colonels - Wild Bill Jones 1962

Baker Knight & The Knightmares - Bring My Cadillac Back 1956

Blue Moon Marquee - Ain't Going Down 2024

Adam Colwell - Open The Door 1962

Don & Juan - What's Your Name? 1962

Ben Hewitt - I Want A New Girl 1959

Little Johnny Jones - Sweet Little Woman 1955

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Rhythm Boogie 1948



