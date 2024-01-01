We've got a lot of talented "almost made it" artists this week. Some just didn't have the luck, others sounded too much like somebody else, like Hank Snow or Elvis, but all were good and worth listening to before they're completely forgotten. Those, plus our usual line-up of blues, country, gospel and exotica make for a show that's also worth listening to.
Artist - Title Year Ella Mae Morse - Get Off It And Go 1947 Ralph Willis - Gonna Hop On Down The Line 1953 The Bells Of Joy - Doing For Jesus 1958 Ron Holden - Love You So 1960 Bonnie Lou And The Harmonaires Quartet - Drop Me A Line 1955 Arlie Duff - Home Boy 1955 Slim Gaillard, Slam Stewart (Slim & Slam) - Buck Dance Rhythm 1938 Big Maybelle - Gabbin' Blues 1952 D'Johnny Six (Orval Prophet) - The Tennessean Rollin' Rollin' Home 1957 Bantu Tijuana Brass - Hello Molly The Du Droppers - Go Back 1952 Jerry Lee Lewis - Crazy Arms 1956 Billy Bland - Sweet Thing 1960 Kentucky Colonels - Wild Bill Jones 1962 Baker Knight & The Knightmares - Bring My Cadillac Back 1956 Blue Moon Marquee - Ain't Going Down 2024 Adam Colwell - Open The Door 1962 Don & Juan - What's Your Name? 1962 Ben Hewitt - I Want A New Girl 1959 Little Johnny Jones - Sweet Little Woman 1955 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Rhythm Boogie 1948