The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Nov. 3, 2024, midnight
We've got a lot of talented "almost made it" artists this week. Some just didn't have the luck, others sounded too much like somebody else, like Hank Snow or Elvis, but all were good and worth listening to before they're completely forgotten. Those, plus our usual line-up of blues, country, gospel and exotica make for a show that's also worth listening to.
Artist - Title Year
Ella Mae Morse - Get Off It And Go 1947
Ralph Willis - Gonna Hop On Down The Line 1953
The Bells Of Joy - Doing For Jesus 1958
Ron Holden - Love You So 1960
Bonnie Lou And The Harmonaires Quartet - Drop Me A Line 1955
Arlie Duff - Home Boy 1955
Slim Gaillard, Slam Stewart (Slim & Slam) - Buck Dance Rhythm 1938
Big Maybelle - Gabbin' Blues 1952
D'Johnny Six (Orval Prophet) - The Tennessean Rollin' Rollin' Home 1957
Bantu Tijuana Brass - Hello Molly
The Du Droppers - Go Back 1952
Jerry Lee Lewis - Crazy Arms 1956
Billy Bland - Sweet Thing 1960
Kentucky Colonels - Wild Bill Jones 1962
Baker Knight & The Knightmares - Bring My Cadillac Back 1956
Blue Moon Marquee - Ain't Going Down 2024
Adam Colwell - Open The Door 1962
Don & Juan - What's Your Name? 1962
Ben Hewitt - I Want A New Girl 1959
Little Johnny Jones - Sweet Little Woman 1955
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Rhythm Boogie 1948

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 3, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 