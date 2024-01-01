The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
very latest science very serious
Weekly Program
Stefan Rahmstorm, Laurie Laybourn, Philip Boucher-Hayes, Rene van Westen
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 3, 2024, midnight
The United Kingdom could experience winters as cold as northern Canada - if warming waters from the tropics stop flowing in a collapse of the ocean system called AMOC - the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. You hear the latest science from Dr. Stefan Rahmstorf. UK author and strategist Laurie Laybourn joins us. Philip Boucher-Hayes explains expectations in Ireland. From Utrecht University, Rene van Westen predicts AMOC collapse before 2057 and an extra meter of sea level rise to boot.
Laurie Laybourn interview by Alex Smith, Radio Ecoshock.

Stefan Rahmstorf recorded at meeting of Nordic Council ministers in Reykjavk, Iceland October 2024, as delivered.

Philip Boucher-Hayes clip from Today with Claire Byrne, RTE Radio, the Irish national public broadcaster. Sept. 13, 2024.

Rene van Westen clip from "Just have a think" with host Dave Borlace on YouTube
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 33:54 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

