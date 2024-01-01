AMOC: Freezing Europe More Likely Despite Global Heating

Subtitle: very latest science very serious

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Stefan Rahmstorm, Laurie Laybourn, Philip Boucher-Hayes, Rene van Westen

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 3, 2024, midnight

Summary: The United Kingdom could experience winters as cold as northern Canada - if warming waters from the tropics stop flowing in a collapse of the ocean system called AMOC - the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. You hear the latest science from Dr. Stefan Rahmstorf. UK author and strategist Laurie Laybourn joins us. Philip Boucher-Hayes explains expectations in Ireland. From Utrecht University, Rene van Westen predicts AMOC collapse before 2057 and an extra meter of sea level rise to boot.

Credits: Laurie Laybourn interview by Alex Smith, Radio Ecoshock.



Stefan Rahmstorf recorded at meeting of Nordic Council ministers in Reykjavk, Iceland October 2024, as delivered.



Philip Boucher-Hayes clip from Today with Claire Byrne, RTE Radio, the Irish national public broadcaster. Sept. 13, 2024.



Rene van Westen clip from "Just have a think" with host Dave Borlace on YouTube

Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 33:54 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.



