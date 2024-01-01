CIO spirit needs to be revived

Subtitle:

Program Type: 5

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Tony Leah, UNIFOR activist. Author of The Truth About the ‘37 GM Strike.

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 3, 2024, midnight

Summary: In the great unionization drives of the Thirties, led by the CIO, international solidarity (practical & effective), was real and today needs to be revived.

Credits:

Notes:



