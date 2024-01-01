|
|
|Tony Leah, UNIFOR activist. Author of The Truth About the ‘37 GM Strike.
|Nov. 3, 2024, midnight
| In the great unionization drives of the Thirties, led by the CIO, international solidarity (practical & effective), was real and today needs to be revived.
| Interview with Tony Leah
| Oct. 29, 2024
|Toronto, Ontario
|
