Summary: Join hosts Kyle and Cleo as they sit down with Sean Sawyer, a seasoned trader and therapist, to explore the deep connections between trading psychology and personal experiences. In this episode, Sean opens up about his unique trading strategies, the profound impact of personal loss on his trading behavior, and the critical role of accountability in the trading world.



Sean shares candid stories of how the deaths of friends affected his emotional state and trading decisions, revealing the coping mechanisms he employed along the way. He discusses the balance between using trading as a distraction and the necessity of taking responsibility for one's actions.



The conversation highlights the importance of mindfulness in trading, with Sean introducing a structured four-step approach to enhance self-awareness and emotional regulation. The trio also touches on the humor and cynicism that can emerge in the trading community, emphasizing the value of aligning trading practices with personal values for better decision-making and resilience.



The episode dives into the realities of trading, stressing the dangers of false hope, the importance of choosing the right coach, and the overall impact of trading on personal growth. Sean recommends key readings for improving trading psychology and shares therapeutic approaches that can aid traders. The discussion underscores the necessity of self-care and accountability, urging traders to embrace honesty and self-improvement for lasting success.