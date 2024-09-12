Summary: On September 12, 2024, the Biden-Harris administration

celebrated 30 years since the Passage of the US Violence

Against Women Act, with an announcement of new funds

and new areas of coverage. In 1991, before it passed

Congress, WINGS contributor and longtime Washington

reporter, 81-year-old Sarah McClendon, interviewed

49-year-old US Senator Joe Biden about why he drafted

and introduced this bill and what were its prospects.

She said it helped make up for his role as chair of

the Senate Judiciary Committee during the Clarence

Thomas hearings for appointment to the Supreme

Court; the committee ignored testimony that Thomas

was a sexual harasser. Updated from the WINGS

archive. Includes brief update on an Equal Rights

Amendment to the US Constitution.