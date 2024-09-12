The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Reporter Sarah McClendon grills Senator Joe Biden in 1991
Washington reporter Sarah McClendon, interviewing Joe Biden, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Nov. 4, 2024, midnight
On September 12, 2024, the Biden-Harris administration
celebrated 30 years since the Passage of the US Violence
Against Women Act, with an announcement of new funds
and new areas of coverage. In 1991, before it passed
Congress, WINGS contributor and longtime Washington
reporter, 81-year-old Sarah McClendon, interviewed
49-year-old US Senator Joe Biden about why he drafted
and introduced this bill and what were its prospects.
She said it helped make up for his role as chair of
the Senate Judiciary Committee during the Clarence
Thomas hearings for appointment to the Supreme
Court; the committee ignored testimony that Thomas
was a sexual harasser. Updated from the WINGS
archive. Includes brief update on an Equal Rights
Amendment to the US Constitution.
Interview by Sarah McClendon; editor for WINGS, Frieda Werden.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Violence_Against_Women_Act
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/09/12/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-commemorates-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-violence-against-women-act-and-strengthens-commitment-to-ending-gender-based-violence/#:~:text=Providing%20new%20funds%20to%20address,survivors%20of%20gender%2Dbased%20violence.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service was founded in 1986 to cover the global women's movement and related issues. Free to community radio stations. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:57 1 Nov. 4, 2024
Washington DC, Kansas City, and Canada
