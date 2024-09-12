On September 12, 2024, the Biden-Harris administration celebrated 30 years since the Passage of the US Violence Against Women Act, with an announcement of new funds and new areas of coverage. In 1991, before it passed Congress, WINGS contributor and longtime Washington reporter, 81-year-old Sarah McClendon, interviewed 49-year-old US Senator Joe Biden about why he drafted and introduced this bill and what were its prospects. She said it helped make up for his role as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the Clarence Thomas hearings for appointment to the Supreme Court; the committee ignored testimony that Thomas was a sexual harasser. Updated from the WINGS archive. Includes brief update on an Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution.
Interview by Sarah McClendon; editor for WINGS, Frieda Werden. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Violence_Against_Women_Act https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/09/12/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-commemorates-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-violence-against-women-act-and-strengthens-commitment-to-ending-gender-based-violence/#:~:text=Providing%20new%20funds%20to%20address,survivors%20of%20gender%2Dbased%20violence.
