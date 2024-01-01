1. Spectral Mic (Man with the Holograms) - Wordburglar 2) On The Way - Little Brother 3) Le Masque - Pitchcaps 4. Vibe Out - Conscious Vibe 5. Everyone & Anyone - Miles Powers ft. marc 6. Villain - Tantrum x Pariah 7. Black Stars - The J.M.B.(John Rogers, Moka Only and Mr. Brady) 8. Say Hmm - Reece Q Husky 9. Make Your Moves - DK ft. Touch 10. S&M on the Rocks - Swollen Members 11. Traffic - Slowy & 12Vince 12. Bottom To Bottom - El Camino & Oh Jay ft. Milano Constantine 13. God Send - Pharoahe Monch ft. Prince Po (Organized Konfusion) 14) Still Big - Big Shug 15. For The Love - Imperial & K.I.N.E.T.I.K. ft. DIE-Rek 16. Bloodsport - Certain.Ones ft. Homes Team (cuts by Seeks One) 17. Circles - Oxygen 18. Celestial - starHHr 19. Black Rain - Beatmaschine
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
