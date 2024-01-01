The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
Nov. 4, 2024, midnight
1. Spectral Mic (Man with the Holograms) - Wordburglar
2) On The Way - Little Brother
3) Le Masque - Pitchcaps
4. Vibe Out - Conscious Vibe
5. Everyone & Anyone - Miles Powers ft. marc
6. Villain - Tantrum x Pariah
7. Black Stars - The J.M.B.(John Rogers, Moka Only and Mr. Brady)
8. Say Hmm - Reece Q Husky
9. Make Your Moves - DK ft. Touch
10. S&M on the Rocks - Swollen Members
11. Traffic - Slowy & 12Vince
12. Bottom To Bottom - El Camino & Oh Jay ft. Milano Constantine
13. God Send - Pharoahe Monch ft. Prince Po (Organized Konfusion)
14) Still Big - Big Shug
15. For The Love - Imperial & K.I.N.E.T.I.K. ft. DIE-Rek
16. Bloodsport - Certain.Ones ft. Homes Team (cuts by Seeks One)
17. Circles - Oxygen
18. Celestial - starHHr
19. Black Rain - Beatmaschine
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:34 1 Nov. 1, 2024
Gammatorium
