Summary: 1. Spectral Mic (Man with the Holograms) - Wordburglar

2) On The Way - Little Brother

3) Le Masque - Pitchcaps

4. Vibe Out - Conscious Vibe

5. Everyone & Anyone - Miles Powers ft. marc

6. Villain - Tantrum x Pariah

7. Black Stars - The J.M.B.(John Rogers, Moka Only and Mr. Brady)

8. Say Hmm - Reece Q Husky

9. Make Your Moves - DK ft. Touch

10. S&M on the Rocks - Swollen Members

11. Traffic - Slowy & 12Vince

12. Bottom To Bottom - El Camino & Oh Jay ft. Milano Constantine

13. God Send - Pharoahe Monch ft. Prince Po (Organized Konfusion)

14) Still Big - Big Shug

15. For The Love - Imperial & K.I.N.E.T.I.K. ft. DIE-Rek

16. Bloodsport - Certain.Ones ft. Homes Team (cuts by Seeks One)

17. Circles - Oxygen

18. Celestial - starHHr

19. Black Rain - Beatmaschine