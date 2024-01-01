A pre-vote look at the U.S. election campaigns around California’s putmarriage equality in the state constitution Proposition 3, out lesbian Senator Tammy Baldwin’s close campaign against a well-funded outsider who’s not afraid to attack Baldwin’s spouse, and an examination of Project 2025, the Trump blueprint for a theocracy/autocracy/dictatorship if he’s elected. And in the news, ILGA boots Israel’s The Aguda and rejects their bid to hold a future World Conference in Tel Aviv, the Tokyo High Court becomes the second of 8 regional courts to rule for civil marriage equality, more than 1 in 10 Aussie teens identify as sexually and/or gender-variant, rabidly phobic Texas A.G. Ken Paxton sues a second doctor for providing life-saving gender-affirming healthcare to minors, and the ACLU’s Chase Strangio will on December 4th become the first transgender attorney to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Michael LeBeau & John Dyer V. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Del Shannon.