Summary: A pre-vote look at the U.S. election campaigns around California’s putmarriage equality in the state constitution Proposition 3, out lesbian Senator Tammy Baldwin’s close campaign against a well-funded outsider who’s not afraid to attack Baldwin’s spouse, and an examination of Project 2025, the Trump blueprint for a theocracy/autocracy/dictatorship if he’s elected.

And in the news, ILGA boots Israel’s The Aguda and rejects their bid to hold a future World Conference in Tel Aviv, the Tokyo High Court becomes the second of 8 regional courts to rule for civil marriage equality, more than 1 in 10 Aussie teens identify as sexually and/or gender-variant, rabidly phobic Texas A.G. Ken Paxton sues a second doctor for providing life-saving gender-affirming healthcare to minors, and the ACLU’s Chase Strangio will on December 4th become the first transgender attorney to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.