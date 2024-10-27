Bill Ayers on Abolition and Collective Liberation

Summary: Bill Ayers spoke at Burning Books in Buffalo, NY on October 27, 2024 to promote his new book, “When Freedom is the Question, Abolition is the Answer: Reflections on Collective Liberation".



Burning Books is a radical bookstore in Buffalo, NY, specializing in activism, social justice, and liberation struggles.



For more information visit burningbooks.com



---



Paraphrased from Wikipedia:



In 1969, Bill Ayers co-founded the Weather Underground, a revolutionary group that sought to overthrow American imperialism.



During the 1970s, the Weather Underground conducted a campaign of bombing public buildings in opposition to U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.



The FBI described the Weather Underground as a domestic terrorist group.



Ayers was hunted as a fugitive for several years, until charges were dropped due to illegal actions by the FBI agents pursuing him and others.



Ayers went on to become a professor in the College of Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, holding the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar.



He is married to lawyer and law professor Bernardine Dohrn, who was also a co-founder of the Weather Underground.



