The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Bill Ayers
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
Nov. 5, 2024, midnight
Bill Ayers spoke at Burning Books in Buffalo, NY on October 27, 2024 to promote his new book, “When Freedom is the Question, Abolition is the Answer: Reflections on Collective Liberation".

Burning Books is a radical bookstore in Buffalo, NY, specializing in activism, social justice, and liberation struggles.

For more information visit burningbooks.com

---

Paraphrased from Wikipedia:

In 1969, Bill Ayers co-founded the Weather Underground, a revolutionary group that sought to overthrow American imperialism.

During the 1970s, the Weather Underground conducted a campaign of bombing public buildings in opposition to U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

The FBI described the Weather Underground as a domestic terrorist group.

Ayers was hunted as a fugitive for several years, until charges were dropped due to illegal actions by the FBI agents pursuing him and others.

Ayers went on to become a professor in the College of Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, holding the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar.

He is married to lawyer and law professor Bernardine Dohrn, who was also a co-founder of the Weather Underground.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and Burning Books.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Support Essential Dissent:
https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent

Follow the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3:

Version 1: The full talk (00:55:25) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 59 minute RADIO READY edit. The full talk plus my intro/mid/outro.

---

Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Bill Ayers on Abolition and Collective Liberation Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:55:25 1 Oct. 27, 2024
Burning Books, Buffalo, NY
  View Script
    
 00:55:25  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
Bill Ayers on Abolition and Collective Liberation Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro)
00:59:00 1 Oct. 27, 2024
Burning Books, Buffalo, NY
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 