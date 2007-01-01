The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Abrahm Lustgarten
 Sea Change Radio
Nov. 5, 2024, midnight
Many of us on the Left see the fight for environmental justice as going hand-in-hand with other progressive battles, including racial justice and human rights. But, evidently, not all environmentalist efforts are rooted in the same values. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Abrahm Lustgarten, a reporter for ProPublica, about his recent piece chronicling an ugly, hidden side to the history of the American environmentalist movement. We learn about John Tanton, a virulent racist and eugenicist who befriended many environmental leaders, find out how he’s connected to the perpetrator of the El Paso Wal-Mart mass shooting, Patrick Crusius, and talk about how white supremacy and xenophobia have come to dominate right-wing rhetoric in this country.
Track: Contusion
Artist: Stevie Wonder
Album: Songs In The Key of Life
Label: Tamla
Year: 1976

Track: The Rule Of Joy
Artist: Alex Wise
Album: Blurred
Label: N/A
Year: 2012

Track: Love Is Enough
Artist: Joe Henry
Album: Civilians
Label: ANTI-
Year: 2007

00:29:00 1 Nov. 5, 2024
San Francisco
