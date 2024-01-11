Summary: Here are excerpts from a much longer interview with the Israeli historian Ilan Pappe, first broadcast on the Middle East Eye channel on November first 2024. This program goes into distribution on November 5, 24 - election day in the U.S. - where support for Israel’s bombing of Gaza has an outsized influence on the outcome.



Thanks to Middle East Eye (MEE) for the excerpts. They are a UK-based news website founded in 2014 and cover the Middle East and North Africa. Mohamed Hassan welcomed Ilan Pappe to their studios in London. Pappe is one of Israel's New Historians. Since the release of British and Israeli government documents in the early 1980s, they have been rewriting the history of Israel's creation in 1948.



Hassan is an Egyptian-New Zealander. He is both a poet, and the head of video at Middle East Eye. The conversation was first broadcast on the Middle East Eye channel on November first 2024.



DATE: 11/1/2024

