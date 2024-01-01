Bob Avakian: The “choices” in this election are a damning exposure of this whole system. Excerpts from "The 2024 Elections: The Future Hangs in the Balance" – A Virtual Forum with Andy Zee, Paul Street and Sam Goldman. Sunsara Taylor on the misogynistic, male supremacist program that's at the heart of the MAGA fascist movement... & why the Democrats are no answer. What Sustains You? (An excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews).
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 20:00 and 37:08 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.