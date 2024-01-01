The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Kamala Harris Vs. Donald Trump: Murderously Illegitimate "Choices," Illegitimate Criminal System!
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (RNL Show); Paul Street (Writer, activist); Bob Avakian (The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Nov. 6, 2024, midnight
Bob Avakian: The “choices” in this election are a damning exposure of this whole system. Excerpts from "The 2024 Elections: The Future Hangs in the Balance" – A Virtual Forum with Andy Zee, Paul Street and Sam Goldman. Sunsara Taylor on the misogynistic, male supremacist program that's at the heart of the MAGA fascist movement... & why the Democrats are no answer. What Sustains You? (An excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews).
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 20:00 and 37:08 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

00:58:00 1 Nov. 6, 2024
