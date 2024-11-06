John Nichols, The Nation magazine's National Affairs Correspondent; Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University David Noll, Professor of Law at Rutgers University and UCLA; Nora Benavidez, Senior Counsel and Director of Digital
After Trump Election Victory, Progressive Activists Ponder What went Wrong for Democrats; Whether Trump Wins or Loses MAGA State Governments will Continue their Repression; Disinformation Floods US Election Campaign Fueling Anger and Distrust of Electoral Outcome.