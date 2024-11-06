The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: November 6, 2024
Action/Event
John Nichols, The Nation magazine's National Affairs Correspondent; Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University David Noll, Professor of Law at Rutgers University and UCLA; Nora Benavidez, Senior Counsel and Director of Digital
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com
Nov. 6, 2024, midnight
After Trump Election Victory, Progressive Activists Ponder What went Wrong for Democrats; Whether Trump Wins or Loses MAGA State Governments will Continue their Repression; Disinformation Floods US Election Campaign Fueling Anger and Distrust of Electoral Outcome.

Between the Lines for November 6, 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Nov. 6, 2024
