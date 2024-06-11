Donald Trump Retakes the Presidency / How Did the Democrats Fall Short?

Subtitle: 11/06/24 - 11/12/24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

None

Date Published: Nov. 6, 2024, midnight

Summary: The first half of today’s episode sees us processing Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump. We reflect on some of Trump’s promises and what they mean for our future as a people in this country.



In the second half of today’s episode we reflect on the shortcomings of the Democrats and how they missed the mark for this election.



Our Way Black History Fact discusses the first woman to be arrested for failing to give up her bus seat—Claudette Colvin.



Notes: Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.



Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



