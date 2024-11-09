We're house cleaning; tidying the top of the desk after a windfall of autumn releases, and we've uncovered some stellar samba soul from Uruguay with Martin Buscaglia and Julieta Rada, brand new Sephardic flamenco from Tamar Ilana & Ventanas, trap 'n bass beats from Galicia, Clash -inspired ska from The Ratchets and Skeewiff with an homage to music titan, Quincy Jones. The world spins and we tap into the best. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Martin Buscaglia & Julieta Rada - Hablando De Roma Afro Celt Sound System - The Mantra Tamar Ilana & Ventanas - Elvissa CANCON Ezra Kwizera - Amazing CANCON Salvar Donana - Ardonia Skeewiff - Soul Bossanova The Ratchets - Late Stage Capital(Strawberry Zaiquiri Remix) Polyrhythmics - Clydsdale Boyanka Kostova X Galician Army - O Mal Saagara - Where Is The Blossom Sami Galibi - Dakchi Hani Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - Passing Stars Nomade Orquestra - O Nascimento Do Sol Invencivel