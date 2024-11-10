The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 7, 2024, midnight
We're house cleaning; tidying the top of the desk after a windfall of autumn releases, and we've uncovered some stellar samba soul from Uruguay with Martin Buscaglia and Julieta Rada, brand new Sephardic flamenco from Tamar Ilana & Ventanas, trap 'n bass beats from Galicia, Clash -inspired ska from The Ratchets and Skeewiff with an homage to music titan, Quincy Jones. The world spins and we tap into the best. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Martin Buscaglia & Julieta Rada - Hablando De Roma
Afro Celt Sound System - The Mantra
Tamar Ilana & Ventanas - Elvissa CANCON
Ezra Kwizera - Amazing CANCON
Salvar Donana - Ardonia
Skeewiff - Soul Bossanova
The Ratchets - Late Stage Capital(Strawberry Zaiquiri Remix)
Polyrhythmics - Clydsdale
Boyanka Kostova X Galician Army - O Mal
Saagara - Where Is The Blossom
Sami Galibi - Dakchi Hani
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - Passing Stars
Nomade Orquestra - O Nascimento Do Sol Invencivel

59:53

Celt In A Twist November 10 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:53 1 Nov. 7, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 