Summary: We're house cleaning; tidying the top of the desk after a windfall of autumn releases, and we've uncovered some stellar samba soul from Uruguay with Martin Buscaglia and Julieta Rada, brand new Sephardic flamenco from Tamar Ilana & Ventanas, trap 'n bass beats from Galicia, Clash -inspired ska from The Ratchets and Skeewiff with an homage to music titan, Quincy Jones. The world spins and we tap into the best. World Beat Canada Radio!