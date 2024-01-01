Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.



From GERMANY- Clearly the US Presidential election was the primary topic in the international media this week. Here is a review of how various European leaders responded to the Trump victory. They all congratulated him, but remain wary of how future relations will evolve, especially regarding defense and the environment.



From FRANCE- . A multitude of weather disasters were made worse because of the warming climate, as reported by Copernicus, the European Union climate monitor. Then a series of press reviews on the Trump victory from Australia, China, Jerusalem, and Europe. Then a report on Netanyahu praising the Trump victory while admitting that he has no plans to stop the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Israel attacked the last remaining medical facility in northern Gaza, while Israeli settlers continued violent attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.



From CUBA- Venezuela concluded its World Anti-Fascist Parliamentary Forum- they stressed the need for global unity in the fight against fascism,neo-fascism, and imperialism.



From JAPAN- The operator of the Fukushima nuclear reactors has finally managed to retrieve a few grams of highly radioactive fuel debris out of 880 tons remaining in the facilities. Japan's nuclear regulator has given permission to operate the first interim storage site for spent nuclear fuel. The Russian Presidential office have declined to comment on the US government report that thousands of North Korean troops have arrived in the Kursk region. Health authorities in Lebanon say that Israel has killed more than 3000 people.



"The revolutionary sees his task of liberation not only of the oppressed but also of the oppressor."

--Steven Biko



