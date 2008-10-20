Rabbi Phil Posner

Summary: In this edition of Radio Curious, we cross the line, if there is one, between politics and religion and visit with Rabbi Phil Posner to consider, among other things, ethics and moral courage. Rabbi Posner is the author of a fictional encounter, “Food For Thought, Character and Soul,” where he gathers well known historical figures including, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Desmond Tutu, Jimmy Carter and Bill and Hillary Clinton to discuss empathy, justice and moral courage. Our conversation, recorded on October 20, 2008, began when I asked Rabbi Posner about his intention in creating this unusual book.



The books that Rabbi Posner recommends are, “Van Loon’s Lives,” by Hendrik Willem Van Loon, “Melungeons: The Last Lost Tribe In America,” by Elizabeth C. Hirschman and “An Interrupted Life: The Diaries of Etty Hillesum 1941-43,” by Etty Hillseum.





