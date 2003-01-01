The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
You’ll Thank Me When They Don’t Eat Our Brains
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Nov. 8, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café that’s Angry, new music from the Rolling Stones, from 2023’s Hackney Diamonds release. The Stones have now been releasing albums for 60 years straight. That fact alone proves they are the greatest band of the rock band era. So hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and we’ve got some longevity too, this is 409th episode, which pencils out to almost 8 years of the Sonic Cafe, all thanks to your support and great radio stations that support us too. So yeah. This time the Sonic Café features an eclectic music mix from 53 years. We’ll spin Billy Gibbons from his 2021 Hardware album. Metric featuring the great Lou Reed on vocals, a classic from Santana, The American Authors, 1970 music from Free, and many more, including another Sonic Café twin spin. Listen for Stand By Me, the 1960 Ben E. King original, then John Lennon 1989 cover. We’ll let that rip after the bottom of the hour. Comedian Brian Regan steps up the mic with his beef about quantity sizes on food labels, which you just might agree with. So that plus some other neat stuff thrown in for fun. Here’s Crazy Elephant, the song is Gimme, Gimme, Good Lovin’ and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Angry
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: Hackney Diamonds
Yr: 2023
Song 2: Gimme Gimme Good Lovin'
Artist: Crazy Elephant
LP: Crazy Elephant
Yr: 2015
Song 3: Desert High
Artist: Billy F Gibbons
LP: Hardware
Yr: 2021
Song 4: Foods & Labels
Artist: Brian Regan
LP:
Yr. 2009
Song 5: The Wanderlust
Artist: Metric Featuring Lou Reed
LP: Synthetica
Yr: 2012
Song 6: Everybody's Everything
Artist: Santana
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1971
Song 7: Mind Body Soul
Artist: American Authors
LP: What We Live For
Year: 2016
Song 8: Dice Game
Artist: Chris Robinson Brotherhood
LP: Servants Of The Sun
Yr: 2019
Song 9: Stand By Me
Artist: Ben E. King
LP: The Classic Rhythm + Blues Collection (1960-1963) (Disc 1)
Yr: 1960
Song 10: Stand By Me
Artist: John Lennon
LP: The John Lennon Collection
Yr: 1989
Song 11: Ever not know how to turn off a light?
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 12: Comedown
Artist: Mayday Parade
LP: Punk Goes 90's, Vol. 2
Yr: 2014
Song 13: Oh I Wept
Artist: Free
LP: Fire And Water
Yr: 1970
Song 14: Einstein On The Beach (For An Eggman)
Artist: Counting Crows
LP: Films About Ghosts (The Best Of)
Yr: 2003
Song 15: The Birthday Song (Part I)
Artist: Joshua Redman
LP: Elastic
Yr: 2002
Song 16: You'll thank me
Artist: Adam West
LP: Family Guy
Yr: 2019
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

