Sonic Café that’s Angry, new music from the Rolling Stones, from 2023’s Hackney Diamonds release. The Stones have now been releasing albums for 60 years straight. That fact alone proves they are the greatest band of the rock band era. So hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and we’ve got some longevity too, this is 409th episode, which pencils out to almost 8 years of the Sonic Cafe, all thanks to your support and great radio stations that support us too. So yeah. This time the Sonic Café features an eclectic music mix from 53 years. We’ll spin Billy Gibbons from his 2021 Hardware album. Metric featuring the great Lou Reed on vocals, a classic from Santana, The American Authors, 1970 music from Free, and many more, including another Sonic Café twin spin. Listen for Stand By Me, the 1960 Ben E. King original, then John Lennon 1989 cover. We’ll let that rip after the bottom of the hour. Comedian Brian Regan steps up the mic with his beef about quantity sizes on food labels, which you just might agree with. So that plus some other neat stuff thrown in for fun. Here’s Crazy Elephant, the song is Gimme, Gimme, Good Lovin’ and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Angry Artist: The Rolling Stones LP: Hackney Diamonds Yr: 2023 Song 2: Gimme Gimme Good Lovin' Artist: Crazy Elephant LP: Crazy Elephant Yr: 2015 Song 3: Desert High Artist: Billy F Gibbons LP: Hardware Yr: 2021 Song 4: Foods & Labels Artist: Brian Regan LP: Yr. 2009 Song 5: The Wanderlust Artist: Metric Featuring Lou Reed LP: Synthetica Yr: 2012 Song 6: Everybody's Everything Artist: Santana LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 1971 Song 7: Mind Body Soul Artist: American Authors LP: What We Live For Year: 2016 Song 8: Dice Game Artist: Chris Robinson Brotherhood LP: Servants Of The Sun Yr: 2019 Song 9: Stand By Me Artist: Ben E. King LP: The Classic Rhythm + Blues Collection (1960-1963) (Disc 1) Yr: 1960 Song 10: Stand By Me Artist: John Lennon LP: The John Lennon Collection Yr: 1989 Song 11: Ever not know how to turn off a light? Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr: 2023 Song 12: Comedown Artist: Mayday Parade LP: Punk Goes 90's, Vol. 2 Yr: 2014 Song 13: Oh I Wept Artist: Free LP: Fire And Water Yr: 1970 Song 14: Einstein On The Beach (For An Eggman) Artist: Counting Crows LP: Films About Ghosts (The Best Of) Yr: 2003 Song 15: The Birthday Song (Part I) Artist: Joshua Redman LP: Elastic Yr: 2002 Song 16: You'll thank me Artist: Adam West LP: Family Guy Yr: 2019
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
