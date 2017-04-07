|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|Golden Eggs*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Nov. 7, 2024, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show originated shortly after the Trump Misadministration began. The Bad Old Days…
Hang onto your hat — or your headset, as the case may be — it’s time for the Thunderbolt…
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 7th, 2017
———————————————————
Part 1:
Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—01:17
TB Intro
Music: Focus
01:17—03:16
Is There a There There?
Music: Yello
03:15—07:21
Golden Eggs
Music: Ludovico Einaudi with Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani — Polysics — Hoyt Curtin — Yello — Huun Huur Tu
07:20—27:06
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
27:06—27:30
Hot Rails to Hell
Music: Temple City Kazoo Orchestra — Blüe Öyster Cult
27:30—31:20
A Thunderbolt Analysis
Music: Yello
31:19—35:51
Evidence that Some Anarchists are Idiots
Music: Raymond Scott Quintette
35:51—38:56
Evidence that Some Liberals are Idiots
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Carl Stalling — Ben Bernie — Peter Thomas — Uncle Ho
38:56—48:44
———————————————————
Music Intro
48:43—49:05
Fire & Brimstone
by Joe Walsh
49:04—53:51
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
53:44—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:20
Tend My Garden
by The James Gang
0:00—5:40
Credits
5:39—6:00
