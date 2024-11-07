Notes: INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#2 - Simon Elmer Migration Architects for Social Housing UN Great Replacement Policy Paul Brennan Reality Check Radio NZ - 00:55:00

#3 - Phil in Hertfordshire, Talk TV Dismantling why, serving whom? - 00:03:00

#4 - Donald Trump penultimate rally Pittsburgh 04Nov24 - 01:45:00

#5 - Donald Trump final rally Grand Rapids 04Nov24 - 01:50:00

#6 - Donald Trump victory speech West Palm Beach, Florida 06Nov24 - 00:25:00

#7 - Mark Sleboda Moscow State University Ex-US Nuclear Forces Intl affairs questions Trump’s Ukraine peace promise - 00:10:00

#8 - Michael Hudson Richard D. Wolff will BRICS 2024 make same mistakes as IMF - 01:30:00

#9 - G. Edward Griffin The Creature from Jekyll Island on Federal Reserve dollar cartel - 00:40:00

#10 - Farming Explained 1940s Proposals to Nationalise British Land - 00:12:00

#11 - Farming Explained Ollie in Leicestershire what does the budget mean for farmers - 00:20:00

#12 - The Funky Farmer two grumpy farmers discuss Labour's inheritance tax the budget - 00:30:00

#13 - Sir Keir Starmer NFU Conference 2023 promises to bring stability end uncertainty - 00:45:00

#14 - Cllr Jim Rogerson plight of farmers, electoral politics, cabohydratesand type 2 diabetes - 00:30:00

#15 - Russian president Vladimir Putin on foreign policy Valdai in Sochi Russia - 1:20:00